"We keep having the conversation until the conversation turns to love" - Looking back to when Kanye West tried to set up a meeting between Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump at the White House

Colin Kaepernick has remained a largely controversial figure in the NFL. Ever since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a knee, he has divided opinion among NFL fans. He was protesting against issues of racial inequality and police brutality in the USA. However, his protest during the national anthem caused great controversy.

But another noteworthy development from it all has been Kaepernick's failure to land a job in the league since. The quarterback feels he has been singled out by the league and NFL owners due to his protests.

NowThis @nowthisnews Listen to Colin Kaepernick explain why he took a knee — and why it's essential that others like him have the right to challenge racial injustice Listen to Colin Kaepernick explain why he took a knee — and why it's essential that others like him have the right to challenge racial injustice https://t.co/ptZo4zXQma

Five years removed from the incident, Kaepernick remains one of the most talked about figures in the sport. He was thrust into the limelight once again when former US President Donald Trump made this scathing remark which he expected NFL owners to follow for other players who too took the knee:

"Get that son of a b**** off the field!"

But one of Trump's closest allies, Grammy award-winning rapper and producer Kanye West, once tried to resolve the dispute. In 2018, West told TMZ that he had called Kaepernick about a meeting with Trump at the White House.

"I've been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House and we can remove that 'sons of b****es' statement and we can be on the same page."

West went on to say that he and Trump were open to having a dialog with Kaepernick holding nothing but love in their hearts:

"We never give up on anyone. Now let me even make that more positive. We move forward. We give love. We keep going. We keep having the conversation until the conversation turns to love."

Dr. Dre almost pulled out of Super Bowl half-time show over Colin Kaepernick protests

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Super Bowl LVI half-time show was one of the most highly-anticipated events of the NFL calendar year. The star-studded line-up featured the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. It's no wonder there was such hype surrounding the performance.

But while appearing on the Workout the Doubt podcast, Dr. Dre revealed that he had considered pulling out at the last moment. This was due to the league's response to Kaepernick's protests:

“I was absolutely concerned about that. I actually called a couple of close friends and said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna pull out. I’m not gonna do the show... I don’t know if I want the backlash after doing the show and potentially looking like a f**king sellout or something like that.’”

The legendary rapper, though, went on to reveal that it was Jay-Z and Nas who convinced him to go through with the performance:

"We were on the phone for like 10 minutes, and he talked me into doing it. Nas and Jay-Z were big reasons why I decided to do the show."

In the end, Dr. Dre did perform alongside his contemporaries in what was arguably one of the most memorable Super Bowl half-time performances in recent memory.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ, the Workout the Doubt podcast, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell