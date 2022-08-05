"I will never watch another NFL game" - When Vin Scully boycotted the NFL over Colin Kaepernick-led anthem protests

Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for over six decades, passed away this week at his home in Los Angeles. While synonymous with baseball, the late Dodgers announcer called NFL games during his illustrious career. The sports world mourns the 94-year old's passing.

During an evening with Vin Scully event in 2017, the announcer shared his thoughts on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster said he’d never watch another NFL game:

“I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed. I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it’s not that I’m some great patriot."

He continued:

"I was in the Navy for a year. Didn’t go anywhere. Didn’t do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So, the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game.”

Conan Nolan @conanNBCLA Hall of Fame Dodger announcer Vin Scully on the anthem protests in pro football: "I will never watch another NFL game again." @NBCLA Hall of Fame Dodger announcer Vin Scully on the anthem protests in pro football: "I will never watch another NFL game again."@NBCLA https://t.co/NEcPbZSrb2

While some may disagree with his stance, it was how he laid out why he felt the way he did. He was not boisterous, but gave the same tone as he did by calling games for 67 years. The late broadcaster served in the Navy prior to beginning his freshman year at Fordham College in 1946 to study English.

Vin Scully knew how to convey his feelings. Much in the same fashion he did with the various anecdotes he shared in the broadcasting booth. Not once did he attack Kaepernick on a personal level, as some others may have. That’s who he was.

Vin Scully's memorable calls and his time with the NFL

Vin Scully Media Availability - September 24, 2016

Without question, he’s called some of the biggest moments in MLB history. He called Hank Aaron’s 715th home run to surpass Babe Ruth for the all-time record in 1974. He was there for the New York Mets' Game Six victory over the Boston Red Sox in 1986. IT was Scully again with Kirk Gibson's memorable home run for the Dodgers in the 1988 World Series.

He also called NFL games in the 1970s and 1980s with a stint at CBS Sports from 1975 to 1982. His most famous NFL call might have been for the San Francisco 49ers. Receiver Dwight Clark caught the game-winning touchdown from Joe Montana in the 1982 NFL Championship Game. The play would become known simply as "The Catch."

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Another indelible call from Vin Scully, etched in history forever.



@49ers



Dwight Clark's "The Catch."Another indelible call from Vin Scully, etched in history forever. Dwight Clark's "The Catch."Another indelible call from Vin Scully, etched in history forever.🎥 @49ershttps://t.co/DrRmbXclH4

He proved that he could call anything and he was possibly the greatest broadcaster in history.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Breitbart and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far