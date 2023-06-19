When Marshawn Lynch lost nearly $100,000 with 3-game suspension for gun misdemeanor charges a la Ja Morant in 2009

NBA star Ja Morant has been headlining sports news recently regarding possession of weapons. He just recently received a 25-game suspension from the NBA for flashing a pistol on Instagram Live last month. Former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch, who many fans love, had a gun incident similar to Morant in 2009.

Lynch had a misdemeanor gun charge in 2009 in Los Angeles, and as a result, was suspended for the first three games of the 2009 season. He appealed the suspension but it got upheld in August 2009. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 80 hours of community service.

Lynch was pulled over on Feb. 11, 2009, in Culver City, California, and was found with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in his trunk. Police also found four blunts containing marijuana, but he didn't receive a penalty for that.

The suspension impacted Lynch greatly as he lost his starting job to backup running back Fred Jackson. Prior to his three-game suspension to start the 2009 season, Lynch ran for two 1,000-plus yards in his first two seasons, while scoring 16 total touchdowns. He was replaced on Nov. 29 by Jackson for the rest of the season.

The following season, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, where he rejuvenated his career.

Marshawn Lynch's legal troubles

Marshawn Lynch during Super Bowl XLIX Media Day Fueled by Gatorade

Marshawn Lynch is one of the most successful running backs in the past 20-plus years of football. He became a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks. He rushed for over 10,000 yards in his career while being named a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He also led the league in rush yards twice.

Lynch had many endorsements throughout his career, such as Skittles, Nike, Progressive, etc. He also made his way to TV as he starred in shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bar Rescue, The League and others.

Despite his success, Lynch had a string of legal troubles in his career. In 2008, he got hit with a hit-and-run charge, claiming he didn't know his car hit anyone. In 2009, Lynch pled guilty to a gun charge which resulted in his three-game suspension.

In 2012, Lynch got a DUI charge in Oakland, and again in August 2022, in Las Vegas.

Marshawn Lynch still had a successful career in the NFL and post-NFL despite his trouble with the law. Ja Morant could look at Lynch as an example to help himself out going forward after being suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season.

