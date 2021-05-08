When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2021 season?

The new calendar year for the NFL commenced on March 17, 2021.

With the 2021 NFL draft completed, fans are eager to know when tickets will be available for purchase. The majority of the 2020 NFL season was played behind closed doors, meaning most fans haven't gotten a taste of NFL action since 2019.

So when will the NFL make tickets for the 2021-2022 season available?

When can fans start purchasing NFL tickets for the upcoming season?

2021 NFL Draft

The NFL will release the schedule for the 2021-2022 season on May 12, 2021. Fans can begin purchasing tickets within 24-48 hours of the release of the schedule.

One week to the unveiling of the 2021 #NFL season schedule on @nflnetwork 8p ET on Wednesday, May 12. Another big night for NFL fans and bookings of flights and hotels. — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 6, 2021

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is planning to let teams have 100% capacity for the upcoming season, something that we haven't seen since the 2019-2020 season. If an NFL fan wants to purchase a ticket to a game, they may want to get an early jump because tickets will sell out quickly.

The NFL does plan on playing international games during the 2021 season. The league usually hosts games in Mexico and London but skipped them last season due to the pandemic.

The Atlanta Falcons have already been announced as the home team for an October game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Key games for the 2021-2022 NFL season

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs

One of the most anticipated games of the 2021-2022 season is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady will return to Foxboro for the first time since leaving the franchise at the end of the 2020 season. Head coach Bill Belichick will want nothing more than to usurp Brady, who won the Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay.

The game will be a primetime showcase and tickets for the contest will likely sell out quickly.

The 2nd season of #PlayersChoice programming on @nflnetwork kicks off this Sunday at 12 Noon ET w/ the @McCourtyTwins



Here is the schedule of programming they selected pic.twitter.com/dc2zrsKb3S — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) May 7, 2021

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are scheduled to go head-to-head for the first time when the Green Bay Packers visit Arrowhead Stadium to take on Kansas City.

While there's uncertainty around Rodgers' future in Green Bay, if the team and the quarterback can bury the hatchet, the game promises to be an electric duel between the two most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Detroit Lions during the upcoming season as well. Jared Goff will return to Los Angeles for the first time to meet his former team, while the Lions will get their first crack at their former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Starting this upcoming season, all 32 teams in the NFL will play 17 games as opposed to 16 which was the norm until last season. The 2021 season is loaded with great games and fans will be eager to cop tickets as soon as they become available.