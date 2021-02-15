When does NFL training camp start?

The new NFL league year is set to start on March 17, 2021. This has brought a lot of talk about when certain off-season activities start. One particular off-season activity that NFL fans are asking about is NFL training camps.

Training camps are a time for NFL coaches and staff to see how new rookies and veterans perform. It is also time to get everyone back into football shape for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Some franchises have their newly drafted rookies report to training camp before veterans.

NFL training camps are hoping to start around the same time in July. If everything goes as per plan, the training camp schedule will look a lot like this:

-- Rookies Report: July 21st

-- QB and Injured players: July 23rd

-- Veterans: July 28th

Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes, is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday for his turf toe. He will miss off-season workouts but should be back by time for training camp. Could his injury had been a factor for his lost against the Buccaneers?



Comment below!#SportsforEveryone#NFL pic.twitter.com/WTjD6NifC8 — SPORTSCASTERS (@SPORTSCASTERSSC) February 9, 2021

With everything planned to start on time, let's take a look at some of the drills that are run at NFL training camps.

What are some of the drills ran at NFL training camps?

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

NFL training camps are not a walk in the park for NFL players. The camps are meant to get NFL players in tip-top shape for the upcoming season. Here are some of the drills that were done at the NFL training camp.

Excited to welcome football fans to Tampa Bay and run them through the NFL training camp experience! #SuperBowl #TeamTampaBay 🏈🌴 pic.twitter.com/NPVs14GD3D — Dawn Castro (@DawnCastroUSF) January 29, 2021

Hit the Sand:

Working out in the sand is the best workout for players. The sand absorbs all the force from the players' feet and demands other muscles to work during the exercises. Working out in the sand has shown they cut down injuries to their legs because the sand forces all the muscles and joints to work together.

Smash that Core:

Core strength is extremely important to NFL athletes. Having solid core strength can determine a tackle or missed tackle on defense. It can also determine if there is a catch or no catch on offense. NFL training camps focus a lot on core based workouts to help NFL players develop their core strength for the season.

Squat until you drop:

The lower bodies of NFL players may be the most important area. The majority of their success comes down to strength, balance, and stability. Squatting hits all three of these areas. During NFL training camps, NFL players will conduct these different types of squats.

-- Box squats

-- Full-body squats

-- Kettlebell Bulgarian squats

All three squat exercises will help with the back, legs, and glutes of NFL players. All three of these exercises were used during NFL training camp to help the players get into shape for the season. There are numerous workouts that are performed at training camps and from what has been said it is a brutal workout.