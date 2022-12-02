Did Aaron Rodgers R-E-L-A-X yet? When Packers QB dropped bizarre line after 2014 loss to Lions

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the more laid-back quarterbacks to play the position in recent memory. However, he took that to a whole other level back in the 2014 season. Green Bay had a record of 1 - 2 after losing to their NFC North rivals the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Packers fans were upset and concerned over the team's slow start to the season.

Yet, the quarterback took to an ESPN Milwaukee radio show afterward, uttering five letters to the Packers' fan base. Here's what Rodgers said:

"Five letters here just for everybody out there in Packer-land: R-E-L-A-X. Relax. We're going to be OK."

After the team's first three games, fans had the right to P-A-N-I-C as the team was near the bottom of the NFL in some key offensive stats. Their offense ranked just 28th in total yards, while the quarterback's 62.7 completion percentage was on pace for the lowest mark of his career.

Rodgers had also failed to throw for 200 yards in two of the three games already that season. In that Week 3 loss to the Lions, Rodgers threw for just 162 yards and a touchdown. The former University of California quarterback missed seven games because of a broken collarbone in the 2013 season and there were worries he was declining.

The aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' "R-E-L-A-X" comment

After that loss to the Lions, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers turned their season around. Green Bay won 11 of their next 13 games. In the Packers rematch versus the Lions in Week 17, Rodgers threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns at Lambeau Field.

The offense finished the season sixth in total yards and led the league in points per game at 30.4 points. Rodgers also won the second of his four NFL MVP awards that season. He threw for 4,381 yards, 38 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Packers History @HistoricPackers Today in 2015: The AP names Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP for the 2014 season, making him the eighth player in NFL history with multiple MVP honors. Today in 2015: The AP names Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP for the 2014 season, making him the eighth player in NFL history with multiple MVP honors. https://t.co/frZyyyRFcq

The Green Bay Packers finished with a 12 - 4 record, one of the best records in the NFC that season. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the playoffs but lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game. Ultimately, Aaron Rodgers was right to tell the world and Packers fans to R-E-L-A-X eight years ago.

With Green Bay at 4 - 8 in the current campaign, Rodgers will probably keep his thoughts to himself this time around.

