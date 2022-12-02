NFL execs ‘convinced’ Russell Wilson was Broncos second choice with Aaron Rodgers in front seat

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are two of the NFL's most experienced quarterbacks whose 2022 seasons haven't gone the way they wanted.

However, the Denver Broncos settled for Plan B in lieu of Plan A, per anonymous NFL executives. The Broncos traded for Wilson this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks, but many feel that Rodgers was the franchise's top choice.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that several executives around the league "are still convinced" that the Broncos preferred the Green Bay Packers star over Wilson.

An executive from an NFC team thought the team made a huge mistake by giving up numerous draft picks for Wilson. The executive also said it made an error in giving him a contract extension. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the executive said:

"Aaron Rodgers, I could understand giving up that sort of package, but not Russell. Denver didn't have any familiarity with the player or his fit in the system, and he's declining as an aging, smaller quarterback."

The Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach in January this year. Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Packers for three seasons before taking the Denver job.

In Hackett's three seasons as Green Bay's offensive coordinator, Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.

However, Aaron Rodgers has struggled this season as the Packers are 4 - 8 and he looks far from being an MVP.

Rodgers has thrown for 2,682 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The nine interceptions are tied for the fourth-most thrown this season. As for Wilson, his season might be slightly worse than Rodgers'.

Russell Wilson's season to forget with the Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson's first season in Denver is one that fans will remember for a while. So far, he's thrown for 2,369 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions. The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner has a completion percentage of 58.9 percent, the lowest of his NFL career.

It also didn't help with what looked like a heated argument with a teammate in the Broncos' loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. For Russell Wilson, this season might be a complete wash. Fans of the Denver Broncos will wonder if their team traded for the right quarterback this offseason.

With Wilson locked in for the next seven seasons, there is a gloom around Denver that only a succession of wins can dispel.

