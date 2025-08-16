"When your physique is the uniform": NFL fans react to David Njoku showing up shirtless for Browns vs. Eagles preseason game

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku showed up to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles in style. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday.The NFL's official X (fka Twitter) account uploaded a few videos of the players arriving at Lincoln Financial Field for the preseason game. Njoku stole the show as he decided to show up shirtless, displaying his jacked physique.The NFL fans loved the way Njoku showed up. Many took to the comments of the tweet to react to the video, praising the tight end's physique.&quot;When your physique is the uniform,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;David Njoku always brings the swagger shirtless fit unmatched confidence,&quot; this fan stated.&quot;Bricks for hand and hurt all the time,&quot; another fan tweeted.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;How does he make it look so cool,&quot; one fan stated.&quot;Nope. Bet he learned that from Tony Brown,&quot; this fan decided to blame Njoku teammate.&quot;The one and only goat fr,&quot; another fan tweeted.The Browns fans are excited to see if David Njoku will carry the same confidence and swagger in the matchup against the Eagles tonight.Who will be the Browns' QB1 tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles?When the Browns locked horns with the Panthers in the preseason opener, Shedeur Sanders was given the starting quarterback duties. He led his team to a 30-10 victory. However, the rookie sustained an oblique injury during the joint practice with the Eagles on Wednesday.Cleveland's coach, Kevin Stefanski, gave an update on Sanders' status in a press conference on Thursday.&quot;Felt it early, I think, warming up and felt it throughout individuals, and we took a look at it,&quot; the coach said. &quot;If it's a right guard, you can play through that. When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So unfortunately, we're going to put him down for a little bit here.&quot;We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds, but we need to be smart because he's a thrower. You can't push those things. We'll work through all those things. Snoop [Tyler Huntley] knows exactly what to do and how to do it. We'll see who else is available, but we have to get through today before I know that.&quot;While the Browns will likely not be able to keep the momentum going with Sanders, Dillon Gabriel will step up and start his first NFL preseason game.