"When did Savannah Bananas start playing football” "Hurting my eye": NFL fans troll Chargers’ all-gold uniforms for Week 7 clash vs. Colts

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 19, 2025 20:51 GMT
The LA Chargers' new uniforms weren't met with the best reception. The Chargers took on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a heavyweight fight between two resurging quarterbacks, Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert.

Jim Harbaugh's team went with the all-gold alternate uniforms against the Colts, a move they announced on Friday. NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared a picture of the players with the uniform ahead of the game.

Many fans reacted to the uniform, with some calling the Chargers the "Savannah Bananas," a viral exhibition baseball team.

"when did the Savannah Bananas start playing football??" one fan asked.
"Great to see the Savannah Bananas finally making it to one of the major leagues," another fan said.
"savannah bananas play football now?" another fan said.
Others didn't mince words when assessing the uniforms.

"this is hurting my eyes more than the Dolphins game," one fan said.
"Baby p**p is not a good look," another fan said.
"Ugliest thing ever," another fan said.

Los Angeles entered this game with a 4-2 record and leading the AFC West division after beating the Miami Dolphins 29-27 in Week 6. They hoped that the new uniforms would bring them luck against a difficult squad trying to become serious contenders this season.

