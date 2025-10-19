"When did Savannah Bananas start playing football” "Hurting my eye": NFL fans troll Chargers’ all-gold uniforms for Week 7 clash vs. Colts

The LA Chargers' new uniforms weren't met with the best reception. The Chargers took on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a heavyweight fight between two resurging quarterbacks, Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert.Jim Harbaugh's team went with the all-gold alternate uniforms against the Colts, a move they announced on Friday. NFL reporter Ari Meirov shared a picture of the players with the uniform ahead of the game.Many fans reacted to the uniform, with some calling the Chargers the &quot;Savannah Bananas,&quot; a viral exhibition baseball team. &quot;when did the Savannah Bananas start playing football??&quot; one fan asked. It’s Buc’n Prinny @ItsBucnPrinnyLINKwhen did the Savannah Bananas start playing football??&quot;Great to see the Savannah Bananas finally making it to one of the major leagues,&quot; another fan said. Cam “Cap” Foerty @a_lions_heartLINKGreat to see the Savannah Bananas finally making it to one of the major leagues&quot;savannah bananas play football now?&quot; another fan said. __ @SHlRAZLINKsavannah bananas play football now?Others didn't mince words when assessing the uniforms.&quot;this is hurting my eyes more than the Dolphins game,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Baby p**p is not a good look,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Ugliest thing ever,&quot; another fan said.Los Angeles entered this game with a 4-2 record and leading the AFC West division after beating the Miami Dolphins 29-27 in Week 6. They hoped that the new uniforms would bring them luck against a difficult squad trying to become serious contenders this season.