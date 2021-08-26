When was Steven Johnson drafted? How did the tight end fare for the New England Patriots?

If you've never heard of Steven Johnson playing tight end for the New England Patriots, don't feel bad about it.

The words "former Patriots tight end" can cause a lot of different feelings. For example, you might remind yourself that Rob Gronkowski, now with Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent almost a decade of his career in New England.

But if you hear about a former New England Patriots tight end on the news, then the story can also be a tragedy, reminding of the arrest, charges and suicide of Aaron Hernandez, who made a huge success playing with Gronkowski by the start of the last decade but his first-degree murder conviction and life sentence led him to commit suicide.

Anyway, going back to Johnson, he's not nearly as important, whether that's because of his play in the league or because of a tragedy he made out of his life. So why are we telling this story? Well, Johnson has been back on the news for the past few days, but his participation in the NFL is far from being the case.

How was Johnson's NFL career?

Steven Johnson couldn't make a name for himself during his playing career, only appearing in 14 games and recording a lonely reception for 5 yards.

A former Virginia Tech standout player, Johnson amassed 1058 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns during his playing career for the Hokies from 1984 to 1987.

Steven Johnson may be the pivot for Stephen Curry's parents' divorce

Sonya Curry, the mom of the NBA star, three-time champion and two-time league MVP is being accused of cheating by Dell Curry, Stephen’s father and a known presence in NBA circles. According to court documents, Sonya has been dating Steven Johnson.

Dell Curry says his estranged wife, Sonya, cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. https://t.co/W3au7Cq5r9 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 25, 2021

In court documents, Dell says that Sonya started her affair with Johnson during their marriage and prior to their separation date, and that Curry’s mom lied to his father everytime she was asked about her affair. His father also says that Sonya is currently living in Tennessee with Johnson and that she shouldn’t receive any alimony because of this.

For her part, Sonya says that she’s into a dating relationship right now, but denies that she cheated on Dell during their marriage, stating that the relationship started months after they legally agreed to separate, in March 2020. She also adds that she’s not living with Johnson in Tennessee, instead living on her own right now because Dell won’t allow her to enter their house.

Dell and Sonya were one of the most famous NBA couples because of their sons, especially Stephen, a former MVP and three-time league champion from the Golden State Warriors that’s one of the best players in the league right now. His brother, Seth, is also a NBA point-guard, currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The horrors of modern dating are realhttps://t.co/liGzTeTkIk — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 25, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar