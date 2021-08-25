Stephen Curry admits he's taking tips from Tom Brady to achieve career longevity

Earlier this week, Stephen Curry claimed in an interview that he is taking tis from NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Now 44, Brady has enjoyed 22 successful seasons at the NFL and was the chief orchestrator behind the New England Patriots’ dynasty from 2001 to 2019.

Tom Brady is widely considered to be one of the greatest athletes in sports, and has managed to lengthen his career by working constantly on his fitness and following a rigid diet routine. Brady recently led the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl victory at the age of 43, and has now proven to be an inspiration for Stephen Curry as well.

Some great athletes prime out in their early 30s. Stephen Curry was an MVP finalist at 33. How long can he play well? No idea. But he talked longevity with the most recent Super Bowl MVP: 44-year-old Tom Brady. https://t.co/FaiFUIvoYn — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) August 24, 2021

Stephen Curry reveals he talked to Tom Brady for tips to lengthen his career

Stephen Curry has had an immensely successful season for the Golden State Warriors and singlehandedly led them to the Play-in tournament. Curry won the scoring award this year and, at the age of 33 is fast entering his twilight years. Regardless, considering his overall game, Curry is often said to be physically capable of elongating his career to the late 30s.

Last week, in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Stephen Curry claimed that he had already spoken to Tom Brady regarding lengthening his career:

“Absolutely. I’ve actually talked to him, personally, about this. He’s at the point now where he can look back and talk about that with some authority and experience. But even he said, in the moment, when he was in his early-30s, mid-30s, late-30s, it was always, “I think I’ve still got two more years in me. Stay. Do everything I can to sustain yourself and stay physically and mentally sharp.” And then you look up and you’re saying that again, saying it the next two years. And you’re saying it again.”

Hence, Stephen Curry claimed that Brady asked him to avoid the “one year at a time” mentality. Brady allegedly had a period where he was taking it one season at a time, which could lead to players retiring despite their fitness allowing them to play for a number of seasons. Hence, for Curry, the important thing appears to be to be as mentally and physically fit as possible, and to focus on the upcoming season.

This appears to be the plan as well, with Curry having recently signed a $215 million extension that ties him up at the Golden State Warriors until the 2025-26 NBA season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar