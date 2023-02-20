Brett Favre is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Before Jason Sudeikis became the star of the hit Apple TV series "Ted Lasso," he was a cast member on "SNL" from 2005 to 2013. In a September 2013 sketch on the show, Sudeikis played the role of the Green Bay Packers legend.

In the sketch, Sudeikis lampooned Favre, who endorsed Wrangler Jeans, in a commercial over his sexting scandal.

Sudeikis (as Favre) said:

"I've tried all kinds of jeans. Button fly, zipper fly, you name it. But for me, nothing works better than the all new open-fly jeans from Wrangler. ... Wrangler open-fly jeans feature an ultra-relaxed fit right where you need it most – the fly. Why let pzippers and buttons slow you down? With open-fly jeans, it's always out and camera ready.

"I'm ready for my close-up. They're the perfect marriage of comfort and style. And that's marriage I can respect. Look, I put my pants on just like anyone else, one leg at a time. Then, I pull my p*nis out. Sometimes, I take a picture of it."

Many fans called for Wrangler to pull its commercials that featured Brett Favre over the scandal. In the end, the company stuck by the three-time NFL MVP as their spokesperson.

What was the sexting scandal Brett Favre was involved in?

Jennifer Sterger, a comedian and actress, was a gameday host for the New York Jets in 2008. Sterger claimed Favre caused her to lose her job because she wouldn't sleep with him. Sterger supposedly received lewd messages and photos from Favre during the course of the 2008 season.

In a 2018 interview, she said that she never met the quarterback in person:

Sterger said:

"A lot of people don't realize I've never met Brett Favre. I don't know him. I've never met him personally, never shaken his hand, never said hello, never introduced myself.

"So to this day, a lot of people don't realize I was cyber-bullied. I wasn't his mistress, I wasn't his girlfriend, we had no physical interaction at all and I think that that's something, to this day, that still shocks people."

Two years later, the NFL opened an investigation into the matter. The league never found Brett Favre guilty of violating the league's personal conduct policy. However, they fined him $50 thousand for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

