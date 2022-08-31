"A lot of people don't realize I was cyber-bullied" - Former Playboy model who accused Brett Favre of sending her explicit pictures shares how that incident changed her life forever

In 2010, then-New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to Jenn Sterger.

Sterger, a former model for Playboy and Maxim, had been hired by the New York Jets in 2008 as the Game-Day host for home matches.

After she was named as the recipient of these text and voice messages in an article published by Deadspin, Sterger was blackballed. She is now seen as a mistress, something that she says couldn't be further from the truth.

Sterger told CBS Sports that she had never even met Brett Favre. She said that she never spoke to him or had any personal interaction with the quarterback. The former model also said that when people find that out, they are actually surprised.

"A lot of people don't realize I've never met Brett Favre. I don't know him. I've never met him personally, never shaken his hand, never said hello, never introduced myself. So to this day, a lot of people don't realize I was cyber-bullied.

"I wasn't his mistress, I wasn't his girlfriend, we had no physical interaction at all, and I think that, that's something, to this day, that still shocks people."

At the time, the National Football League investigated the accusations and fined the quarterback $50,000 for failing to cooperate with the investigation. Sterger was cleared by the league and said to have done nothing wrong. It is something that, according to her, has gone unnoticed when she is constantly referred to as 'The Brett Favre Girl'.

"They also cleared my name and said that I didn't do anything wrong. I'm not the Brett Favre girl. I tell people that every chance I get. People meet me and say, 'You're a lot different than I thought you would be.' I say, 'What were you expecting?'"

Sterger has tried to move on from that period of time in her life. She went on to marry the now-retired baseball player Cody Decker in 2018. According to her Twitter page, she is now a comedian/actor/writer and has hosted several podcasts throughout the years.

How many years did QB Brett Favre play in the NFL?

The Atlanta Falcons drafted quarterback Brett Favre out of Southern Mississippi in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He only completed four passes that season and was then traded to the Green Bay Packers the following year.

Favre played for the Green Bay Packers from 1992 through to the 2007 NFL season. He and the Packers won Super Bowl XXXI and made the playoffs 11 times during that period. Favre was also named the NFL MVP as the Packers quarterback three times.

In March 2008, he announced his retirement from the NFL. But, it turned out that he wasn't interested in stopping his football career. He knew that the Packers had already drafted his successor in Aaron Rodgers and he wasn't happy with the Packers front office.

That summer, he officially announced his intentions to return to football and asked the Packers to grant his release. The team wasn't happy about that and refused.

If they did trade him, his contract required his approval before doing so. After much back-and-forth, the Packers finally traded him to the New York Jets in August 2008.

He played one season with the Jets and then signed with the Minnesota Vikings in August 2009. He played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before officially retiring, again, in 2011.

