Tom Brady and former US President Donald Trump are known to love a good round of golf, and have even played together. Sometimes, a good game of golf is enough to bring about a friendship between two completely unrelated celebrities. The NFL legend and the ex-President bonded in a similar way many years ago.

Tom Brady's golf stories have only accumulated over the years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star even collaborating with the PGA Tour.

One such story dates back to Brady's early years, when the former President invited the QB to play golf. While they might not have stayed in touch over the years, Brady was certainly fascinated by Trump's game.

"I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world," Brady told Variety.

Of course, the media did portray Brady and Trump as two close friends, a fact that the former dismissed.

"I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years. I think they just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t."

He added:

"I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either."

Was Tom Brady ever friends with Donald Trump?

If certain sources are to be believed, Tom Brady and Donald Trump were probably the closest footballer-politician duo out there.

Apparently, the two became friends back in 2002. Trump also invited Brady to judge a Miss America pageant, later golfing together. What caught everyone's attention was the 2015 Deflategate scandal.

Tom Brady is believed by some to be friends with Donald Trump

The 76-year-old tycoon publicly supported Brady, also speaking of their friendship. As per reports, it was Trump's 2016 campaign which soured things between the two.

While the star QB refused to take a firm stance on his political opinions and Trump, others continued to protest against the controversial businessman and politician.

Though they might have been friends early on, Brady and Trump no longer seem to be close. Brady himself clarified the same, stating that he has not seen the ex-President in years.

Irrespective of their opinions about each other, both Tom Brady and Donald Trump continue to love golf. They are not playing together anytime soon though.

