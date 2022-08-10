"He probably takes 45 pills a day" - When Tom Brady Sr. revealed Buccaneers QB's secret to pristine health and conditioning

Tom Brady is defying Father Time by playing in the NFL at the age of 45. He is entering his 23rd season in the league. Many wonder how the three-time NFL MVP stays in shape, and his father once gave us some insight into that question.

In an interview last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s dad talked about how his son stays healthy. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Brady's father was asked about whether he told his son to put on a mask whenever possible. He responded, saying:

“Yes. You know what, he’s 43 years of age. We keep harping on it. Frankly, he thinks his body with — he probably takes 45 pills a day. So far, God willing, he’s still healthy. But the answer is yes, we do.”

Both of the 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller's parents were stricken with Covid-19. Hence, there might have been some additional carefulness regarding the virus at the time. They both recuperated well and are presently happy and in good condition.

While 45 pills a day might help the Tampa Bay quarterback, his diet also plays a pivotal role in his longevity in the NFL. The three-time All-Pro and his diet is plant-based with a central focus on minimally processed, whole foods. The importance is placed on consuming organic, locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables whenever possible.

The diet suggests taking in only organic, grass-fed, free-range, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free meats and poultry. These along with wild, hormone-free and antibiotic-free fish.

Those who adhere to this diet eat organically grown fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes 80 percent of the time. The remainder of the diet (20 percent) should be grass-fed, organic, antibiotic- and hormone-free lean meats and wild-caught fish or seafood to be eaten.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will enter his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last season he was incredible. At 44 years old, he led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and in passing touchdowns (43).

What’s more, Brady owns the all-time records for most career passing yards (84.520), passing touchdowns (624), and games started as a quarterback (316).

Whether it’s the 45 pills a day or his eponymous diet, Brady is playing at a pace that doesn’t match his age. When the 2022 season starts, he’ll be the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game since 1925. Tampa Bay will face the Dallas Cowboys on the opening weekend of the campaign.

We’ll see how the future Hall of Famer fares in the 23rd year of his storied career.

