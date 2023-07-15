When was Travis Kelce on a dating show? All about Chiefs TE’s awkward dalliance

Travis Kelce discussed his involvement in the E! reality series "Catching Kelce," which was broadcast for a brief period in 2016.

During an appearance on an edition of "The Pivot Podcast," he said:

"I really didn't have anything to say about what we were doing on the show, so it was very awkward."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christopher Milo @chris_milo30 All i wish for now is to have the producers of "Catching Kelce" remake the show but call it "Following Kelce" instead because this #SuperBowl Celebration is gonna be epic! One for the books Am i right @tkelce ? Congrats Champ!

In the show, Kelce played a bachelor-like character, making ladies from all around the country compete for his love. The first episode of the show has Kelce telling viewers that he has seen the bar and club scenes but hasn't been in a committed relationship since joining the NFL in 2013.

The first episode of "Catching Kelce" features Kelce performing before a green-screen backdrop and a scene in which 50 women, one from each state, dash towards him while chanting, "America!"

Kelce then whittles the field down by choosing 20 women to be transferred to an opulent Los Angeles estate. From there, the then 27-year-old made a weekly decision about who would stay and leave. One lady would be chosen by Kelce to go on a group date, and she would have to decide who would accompany her. After the group date, Kelce would decide who would go on the VIP date.

Kelce eventually decided to go with Maya Benberry, but shortly after the series finale aired, they made their breakup public.

Travis Kelce's dating history

The relationship Kelce had with Maya Benberry following the airing of the E! Network's Catching Kelce was the first one made public since he began his NFL career in 2013.

On social media, Travis Kelce doesn't seem to talk much about his romantic relationships. The eight-time pro bowler did date fashion icon Kayla Nicole after his relationship with Benberry, but the two are said to have broken up since last year.

Regarding the reasons behind Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce's breakup, there are contradicting claims.

Many say that Kelce was cost-conscious with his funds and forced Kayla to foot half of their joint expenses. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, though, refuted the accusations and claimed them to be untrue.

Apart from Nicole and Benberry, Kelce has also been rumored to have dated Megan Thee Stallion and Zuri Hall, but none of the parties involved has confirmed the same.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault