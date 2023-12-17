When will Aaron Rodgers play again? Return date set for Jets QB as 4x MVP eyes historic comeback 

Aaron Rodgers' first game as a New York Jet following his trade from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason was an unmitigated disaster, as the quarterback suffered an Achilles tear on his first offensive drive with the team.

Rodgers' Achilles injury was expected to end his season. However, in the immediate aftermath, the veteran quarterback claimed that he'll return to the field in 2023. Less than two months after suffering the injury, he was seen throwing passes during the Jets' warm-ups before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite the speedy nature of his recovery, the 39-year-old's claims of a return to the field from an Achilles tear in under four months were seemingly bordering on the realms of a Christmas miracle. But he's reportedly all set to perform it.

The Jets opened Rodgers' 21-day practice window on November 29th, allowing the quarterback to train with the team ahead of a potential return. Today, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the four-time MVP would be medically cleared on Tuesday to play in the Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders.

Will Aaron Rodgers play in Week 16 vs. Commanders?

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 vs. Bills

While Aaron Rodgers will be medically cleared to take the field in Week 16, it remains unlikely that the Jets will let him play this season. They are 5-8, and a loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday will drop their playoff odds to under 1%.

Rodgers had claimed he would push to play if the Jets remained in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. He also revealed that he won't be 100% until after the season.

The Jets stand to lose a lot if they rush Rodgers back and he picks up another severe injury. The prospect of him playing, as historic as it may be, comes with repercussions that could derail their 2024 campaign.

With that risk looming large, the Jets will likely not field Rodgers against the Commanders in Week 16, especially if they lose to the Dolphins on Sunday. However, if the Jets beat the Dolphins and results elsewhere improve their odds of earning a playoff berth, they could be tempted to let Rodgers come through on his promise and complete his miraculous recovery.