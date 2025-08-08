When will Anthony Richardson be back? Colts QB gets return timeline after suffering injury during preseason opener

The Indianapolis Colts fans received a shocker when their starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson, suffered a finger injury during an early play of the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens. NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided an update on Richardson's return timeline.

Schultz delivered good news for the Colts fans, saying that Richardson's injuries aren't serious. In fact, after reviewing his X-rays, the quarterback was cleared to return and will join the practice squad again soon.

"#Colts QB Anthony Richardson. who was declared out last night with a finger injury, had all his X-rays come back clean and will be back on the practice field in the coming days, per source," Schultz wrote on X.

Check out his tweet below:

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report #Colts QB Anthony Richardson. who was declared out last night with a finger injury, had all his X-rays come back clean and will be back on the practice field in the coming days, per source.

It was later revealed that Richardson had sprained/dislocated his finger. However, no fracture was detected, and he'll be back in no time.

Cowboys legend Michael Irwin goes off on the Colts' Anthony Richardson

It is safe to say that Anthony Richardson had a forgetful outing during the preseason opener against the Ravens. After he missed a majority of his rookie season due to injuries, the fans were excited to see him back this year. However, many were disappointed that the QB got injured again just in his second drive of the game.

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irwin took to social media to take a shot at Richardson. Irwin reminded the Colts star that he is in a QB battle and has to see his plays sooner.

"Anthony Richardson has to SEE it SOONER and then he can THROW it SOONER!!! You are in a QB battle bro!!!!!," Irvin wrote on X.

Richardson was selected as the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Colts. He was expected to be the franchise QB, but he has struggled to make any significant impact until now.

