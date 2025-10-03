When will George Kittle return? 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops an update on star TE's comeback after hamstring injury

George Kittle is nearing a return to action for the San Francisco 49ers, having been sidelined for a couple of weeks. The tight end suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks and was immediately placed on injured reserve by the team.Having missed the required four games, he's now eligible to return. However, Kittle will not be ready to return when first eligible. The 49ers coach, Kyle Shanahan, made it known on Friday, per Adam Schefter, that the tight end is expected to return to action in Week 7.“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that TE George Kittle, who has been on IR due to a hamstring injury, is more likely to return in Week 7 vs. Atlanta than next week in Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay. A return for next Sunday is considered a 'long shot,'” Schefter reported on X.Kittle is one of the several top names on the 49ers’ roster, including Brock Purdy, that has missed a couple of games this season due to injury. To the surprise of many, the team has fared well in their absence, boasting a 4-1 record, with the only loss coming from a narrow one against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Ian Rapport offers an update on George Kittle and other 49ers starsEarlier on Friday, Ian Rapoport offered an update on the San Francisco 49ers players who have been sidelined. These include stars George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk and a host of others. His report on Kittle fell in line with what Kyle Shanahan disclosed later in the day.“We'll start with the biggest one,” Rapoport said. “George Kittle, the star tight end, has been on IR since week one with a hamstring injury. My understanding is he's had no setbacks; he is doing great. There is a real chance that he is back next week.“Of course, the other big one, Nick Bosa, is not coming back out with an ACL. Jauan Jennings, dealing with ankle and ribs, could be back next week. Ricky Pearsall, PCL sprain, he could be back next week. Brandon Aiyuk, one of their star receivers, has not played yet this season, coming off major surgery. I'm told he is still weeks away.”The 49ers are looking to return to the playoffs this season after missing out in 2024. The team's skill position has been limited in depth due to the injury and the return of the big names is expected to make things easier for the team.