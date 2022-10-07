When will Myles Garrett return? Browns DE injury update and return timeline 

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett returned to training for the first time on Wednesday after his horrific car accident. The defensive end was kept away from the football field only nine days after his crash.

Garrett was unavailable for the Week 4 encounter against the Atlanta Falcons due to a sprained shoulder and bicep from his casualty. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old looks set to return to action in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Myles Garrett's status on the Cleveland Browns' injury report

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

As per reports, Myles Garrett is no longer on the injury report for the Browns. However, he is still listed as 'questionable' for Sunday's clash against the Chargers.

Garrett was spotted in training on Wednesday with his Cleveland Browns teammates. The three-time Pro Bowler looked in good spirits following his fatal car crash.

Garrett wore a white sleeve on his biceps and had a wrap on his shoulder. The defensive end led the pack in crossover steps and knee-ups up and down the field. He also spoke to the media and winked at the cameras during the training session, hinting that he is in line to start in Week 5.

Garrett's return to the fold will come as a huge boost for the Browns defense. Kevin Stefanski's side suffered a defeat against the Falcons in Week 4 as his team's backline looked significantly weaker due to their star defensive end's absence.

The Browns are currently 2-2 in the 2022-23 NFL season and will be eager to get back to winning ways this weekend.

Garrett's presence has proven to be central to defensive coordinator Joe Woods' scheme. The defensive end's partnership with Jadeveon Clowney on the line plays a fundamental role in dominating the trenches. Their domination up front has been key to aiding players like John Johnson and Denzel Ward in the secondary.

What happened to Myles Garrett?

Garrett was hospitalized last Monday after his Porsche 911 Turbo S lost control and flipped multiple times on the Ohio State Highway. The single-car crash took place after Garrett left the Browns' training facility.

The defensive end suffered minor injuries due to his crash, including a sprained shoulder and right bicep. However, he was released from the hospital on the same day.

Poll : 0 votes