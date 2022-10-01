"It was a hell of an event" - Myles Garrett breaks silence about scary car crash where his car flipped multiple times

Myles Garrett is simply lucky to be alive after being involved in a horrific car accident after leaving the Cleveland Browns' facility on Monday. He was later released from the hospital under his own recognizance. The Browns' star defensive end has now spoken out about the car crash for the first time to reporters, saying:

“I’m grateful to be here. From what I saw right after, the pictures . . . It was a hell of an event."

The defensive end's Porsche flipped during the crash. A burst blood vessel in his left eye was noticeable as Garrett spoke to reporters during the press conference.

He also suffered injuries to both his shoulder and biceps. However, he added that he’s “recovering pretty quickly” from the traumatic incident that left him feeling as though he has a “guardian angel” watching over him.

Garrett was cited after the crash by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for driving at an unsafe speed. It's worth noting that he has quite a history of getting speeding tickets during his time with the Browns. Garrett said that he now sees the danger he put himself in by speeding, and that the crash was a warning for him to be more careful with his driving.

Garrett and his game status for the Browns versus the Falcons

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he needs the next 24 hours to decide if the two-time All-Pro can play Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons. In an interview with 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Stefanski spoke of the three-time Pro Bowler and his status versus the Falcons:

"As you can imagine, he's a competitor and he's in here rehabbing, but we'll always make appropriate decisions."

So far this season, he has seven tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble for the Browns. His services will most certainly be useful against the Falcons. Arthur Smith's men are coming off a narrow win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and will be hoping to build a strong winning streak.

Nonetheless, Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota will be in trouble if the Browns' star defensive end plays.

