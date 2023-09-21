When will Trevon Diggs return to action? Cowboys star suffers devastating ACL injury

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to be out for the season. The Pro Bowler sustained a devastating ACL injury in practice on Thursday, and multiple reports have ruled him out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

ACL injuries typically take 10-12 months to recover from, so Diggs could make a total return to action in September 2024.

How did Trevon Diggs get injured?

According to the Dallas Morning News, Trevon Diggs sustained the injury during a one-on-one session in Thursday's practice and left the practice facility on crutches.

According to the latest update, Diggs has suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season. This comes as a significant blow for America's team, as it had one of the league's stingiest defenses. The Cowboys will now have to make do without a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's best cornerbacks.

Who is Trevon Diggs' backup?

Trevon Diggs plays the right-sided cornerback position for the Dallas Cowboys. He is arguably a top-three player at his position. Thus, it'll take a lot of work to replace Diggs, especially in Week 3. However, the Cowboys have two players who could step in.

First off, there's DaRon Bland, a second-year pro. The Cowboys drafted Bland in round five in 2022, and he has been a serviceable backup. He is a ball hawk, amassing five interceptions and seven pass deflections in his first year. Bland could be a natural replacement for Diggs as he grows into the Cowboys' signature choking defense.

Further down the RCB depth chart is Noah Igbinoghene, a phenomenal athlete and former first-round draft pick. Igbinoghene was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and spent his first three years in Miami. However, he was traded to Dallas for Kelvin Joseph. He scored a touchdown on his Cowboys debut, making a 58-yard blocked field goal return. He should see an increase in snaps due to Diggs' injury.

Trevon Diggs' contract details

According to Spotrac, Trevon Diggs is on a five-year, $97,000,000 (that he signed Sunday). That means Diggs is presently earning $19,400,000 per season, which is among the best for his position.

Diggs' contract includes a $21,250,000 signing bonus, and $33,304,000 was guaranteed at signing. This deal keeps Diggs on the Cowboys until his age 32 season. That's a win-win for both parties. The Cowboys keep a hold of one of the league's best corners, while Diggs is assured of a stable home in the ever-changing NFL landscape.