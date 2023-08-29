Von Miller injury update: When will Bills's $120,000,000 LB return to action?

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is certainly on the road to recovery. However, he will not be able to suit up in time for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Bills have placed Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the season.

This means, at the earliest, the linebacker will be able to return to action only after the first four weeks of the season.

Going by the Bills' schedule for the year, Von Miller will miss games against Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets, the new-look Las Vegas Raiders with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, Sam Howell's Washington Commanders and Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins.

Bills' Von Miller continues recovery from torn ACL

Back in December, Miller suffered a crushing blow after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

At the time, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Miller had an 'exploratory surgery' which is when doctors discovered that Miller had torn the ACL in his knee.

The Super Bowl champion linebacker has since been working his way back from injury.

Bills fans were hopeful that Miller would be fit to start the season. The recent trade to send Boogie Basham to the New York Giants further spurred belief that Miller would be available in time for Week 1.

GM Brandon Beane earlier told reporters that it was "definitely a possibility" that Miller was in the running for Week 1.

However, the Bills have chosen to be cautious with their star linebacker, instead opting to ease him into action in what could be a crucial season for Josh Allen and co.

Former first-round pick Greg Rousseau will likely replace the Von Miller-shaped hole for the Bills in the first four weeks.

At OTAs in May, Miller himself said that he was optimistic, telling reporters that he would be happy even if it took until Week 6 for him to return to action, guaranteeing that it wouldn't be any later than that.

