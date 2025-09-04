"Whenever it matters, he's been terrible": Ryan Clark goes scorched earth on Justin Herbert before Chargers QB faces Chiefs in Brazil

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark took aim at Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during Monday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take.Clark questioned Herbert’s ability to step up in critical moments, pointing directly to his postseason shortcomings.&quot;This dude that we crown a top 10 quarterback... You probably thought that to yourself. Ain't no way Justin Herbert threw more interceptions in one playoff game than he did the entire season. Not Mr. I could throw a football through a pinhole. Not him. Not look how tall he is. Look at his light, his flowing locks. Look who his new girlfriend is, right? Not that guy.&quot;Justin Herbert, whenever it matters, has been terrible. Justin Herbert didn't win big games in college, as talented as he was, Justin Herbert in two games in the playoffs in the league... Justin Herbert is the friend you invite over when you're having a party, if something serious is happening, you don't bring him over, because he's not responsible, accountable and you can't depend on him.&quot;Herbert’s most recent postseason appearance came in the Wild Card round against the Houston Texans, where he threw a career-high four interceptions and posted a career-low 40.9 passer rating in a 32-12 loss. It was the Chargers’ lone playoff game last season and marked the quarterback’s second career postseason start without a win.Justin Herbert looks to bounce back in 2025NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: ImagnNow entering his sixth NFL season, Herbert remains one of the league’s most productive quarterbacks in the regular season. In 2024, he threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions, leading Los Angeles to an 11-6 record and a second-place finish in the AFC West.Despite the promising numbers, his inability to translate that success into playoff victories has continued to be a major storyline. Herbert has now taken the Chargers to the postseason twice but has yet to secure a victory. Both of his playoff games have ended in early exits, including this past year’s blowout in Houston.The Chargers will look to turn the page quickly as they open the 2025 NFL season against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on September 5 in São Paulo, Brazil. The game pits Herbert against Patrick Mahomes and provides another chance for the Chargers quarterback to prove he can perform on the biggest stage.