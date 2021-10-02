Super Bowl 2022 Halftime show tickets price and where to buy

Despite the season only being three weeks in, attention is already turning to the Super Bowl, football’s biggest day of the year.

Everything about it, from the game itself, to the food, commercials and everything in between, is the highlight of the football calendar. Whether you choose to watch it from home or save up your pennies to attend the match in person, it is a great experience for all.

All the details have now been finalized, from the location to the halftime entertainment, and ticket packages are now available. Fans will be clamoring to get into SoFi Stadium in February.

Super Bowl halftime show – where to buy tickets

If you are planning on attending this year's Super Bowl and seeing the much-hyped halftime show in Los Angeles, then you better get saving.

There are already ticket packages available on On Location and they start at a whopping $5,950 per person. Now depending on what package you choose and the location of your seats, that can rise to $21,250 per person. Some of the other packages on the On Location website do not have prices as of yet as they are elite packages.

On Location has several perks that go with their packages. These include live entertainment, photo opportunities, open bars and NFL legend appearances just to name a few. With some of the packages available, there is a recommended hotel accommodation option available depending on what type of ticket you have.

With Seatgeek, upper-level tickets in the endzones have a starting price of $5,235 while for the VIP sections, that rises to $25,519.

When and where is Super Bowl 2022?

This year's Super Bowl is being played at SoFi Stadium in Inlgewood, California on February 13th, 2022.

Who is performing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

On Thursday, the NFL announced a halftime show lineup full of global stars that includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will be producing the show and the music pioneer issued a statement upon the revealing of the star-studded list.

"Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton; will take center field for a performance of a lifetime," Jay-Z said.

"They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem; and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is history in the making."

How do I get Super Bowl tickets?

Tickets are already available through Seatgeek and On Location. Other ticketing vendors will have packages available throughout the season. Ticketmaster, the official ticket site for the NFL, at this time does not have packages available for purchase. This is expected to change as the Super Bowl draws closer.

