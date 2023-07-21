Where can I watch Julian Edelman's documentary? List of streaming options explored

Julian Edelman is one of the most outstanding playoff performers in NFL history. The underrated wideout won three Super Bowls in his storied career. Edelman was a part of the New England Patriots dynasty, coached by Bill Belichick and caught TDs from the GOAT, Tom Brady.

Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when, in 2019, a documentary titled "100%: Julian Edelman" was released. This documentary gave an in-depth look inside Edelman's journey from a significant injury to Super Bowl MVP in 2019.

It was directed by Kyler Schelling and executively produced by Edelman and Assaf Swissa. It highlights Edelman's journey back to the gridiron from an ACL injury and a four-game suspension while giving insight into his early years and rise to Patriots fame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The movie got plaudits for its direction, vibes in Julian's circle and pristine mix of interviews and narration to tell a story that intertwines profound moments with comedy and scripted entertainment.

In this article, we show you where you can access this documentary if you want to re-watch it or give it a go for the first time. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

List of streaming options for Julian Edelman's documentary

Edelman's documentary is available on two major streaming platforms:

#1 Paramount TV Plus

"100%: Julian Edelman" is available for streaming on Paramount TV Plus. The show will see the crew spend premium time on the right story elements.

It touches upon Edelman's roots in California, the injury that took him off the gridiron in 2017, his entertainment endeavors away from football and suspension that held him back from returning at the start of the New England Patriots' 2018 campaign.

Paramount TV Plus offers the chance to view Edelman's documentary in 4k.

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 takes on Boston sports and Super Bowl 51 in a deleted scene from 100%: Julian Edelman

youtu.be/usBtFXLLXWM pic.twitter.com/1kHCou2nDO [email protected] fires sometakes on Boston sports and Super Bowl 51 in a deleted scene from 100%: Julian Edelman

#2 DIRECTV

"100%: Julian Edelman" is also available on the NFL-friendly streaming platform DIRECTV. Over the years, DIRECTV has become NFL enthusiasts go-to for excellent league content, and Edelman's documentary is one of them.

It delves into some super deep topics like the tension between Edelman and his father following the suspension, with the two not speaking for over 80 days after the news broke.

In a pleasant touch, they put father and son together in a sincere interview for the first time in the film right after they reconciled. It was an incredible touch. If you haven't watched "100%: Julian Edelman," you should do it.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence