“Where the f*** is Calvin Johnson?”: Chad Johnson calls out Lions legend's snub from 2000s top WR list 

Calvin Johnson is regarded as one of the best wide receivers to play in the NFL. So when he was snubbed from a list naming the top 10 wide receivers in the 2000s, ex-NFL star Chad Johnson was not too happy about it.

Ad

On Monday, ML Football shared a tweet on X/Twitter naming their top 10 wide receivers in the league in the 2000s. This list included well-known names like Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss, among others. It also ranked Johnson at No. 5.

Johnson retweeted the list and asked them to replace his ranking with retired 7x Pro Bowler Andre Johnson. He also called out ML Football for snubbing Calvin Johnson:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Replace me with Andre Johnson & where the f**k is Calvin Johnson?"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Calvin Johnson spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. He was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

During his nine-season stint in the league, the retired six-time Pro Bowler played in 135 total games while starting in 130 of them. He tallied a total of 11,619 yards and 83 TDs receiving for the Lions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Calvin Johnson shared some words of advice with Travis Hunter ahead of the draft

Before the draft, the NFL legend came forward with some advice to the rookie. There were questions about the 2024 Heisman winner playing on both sides of the ball professionally in the league.

Ad

In March, Calvin Johnson appeared on the "Up & Adams" show, where he shared some wisdom with Travis Hunter ahead of his NFL debut:

"He (Travis Hunter) is a great corner. He has awesome ball skills. If we talking about that paycheck, he might wanna play receiver.

"I say that because you're gonna get worn down playing both sides of the ball. But if they're able to limit him and get him a certain amount of plays so he can be out there when the time matters the most, that might be best way to go about if he's going to play both sides of the ball," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Travis Hunter ended up going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick. They traded with the Cleveland Browns to acquire the two-way star. So far, he's been taking both offensive and defensive snaps during offseason training. Only time will tell if the Jaguars utilize Hunter's two-way potential next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.