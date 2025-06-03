“Where the f*** is Calvin Johnson?”: Chad Johnson calls out Lions legend's snub from 2000s top WR list 

Calvin Johnson is regarded as one of the best wide receivers to play in the NFL. So when he was snubbed from a list naming the top 10 wide receivers in the 2000s, ex-NFL star Chad Johnson was not too happy about it.
On Monday, ML Football shared a tweet on X/Twitter naming their top 10 wide receivers in the league in the 2000s. This list included well-known names like Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss, among others. It also ranked Johnson at No. 5.
Johnson retweeted the list and asked them to replace his ranking with retired 7x Pro Bowler Andre Johnson. He also called out ML Football for snubbing Calvin Johnson:
"Replace me with Andre Johnson & where the f**k is Calvin Johnson?"
Calvin Johnson spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. He was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NFL draft.
During his nine-season stint in the league, the retired six-time Pro Bowler played in 135 total games while starting in 130 of them. He tallied a total of 11,619 yards and 83 TDs receiving for the Lions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
Calvin Johnson shared some words of advice with Travis Hunter ahead of the draft
Before the draft, the NFL legend came forward with some advice to the rookie. There were questions about the 2024 Heisman winner playing on both sides of the ball professionally in the league.
In March, Calvin Johnson appeared on the "Up & Adams" show, where he shared some wisdom with Travis Hunter ahead of his NFL debut:
"He (Travis Hunter) is a great corner. He has awesome ball skills. If we talking about that paycheck, he might wanna play receiver.
"I say that because you're gonna get worn down playing both sides of the ball. But if they're able to limit him and get him a certain amount of plays so he can be out there when the time matters the most, that might be best way to go about if he's going to play both sides of the ball," he added.
Travis Hunter ended up going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick. They traded with the Cleveland Browns to acquire the two-way star. So far, he's been taking both offensive and defensive snaps during offseason training. Only time will tell if the Jaguars utilize Hunter's two-way potential next season.
