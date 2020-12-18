Raymond James Stadium will be the home of the 2021 Super Bowl.

Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be hosting the Super Bowl for the third time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opportunity to have a home game for the biggest game of the year. The big question is, will the pandemic keep fans from being able to attend.

Previous Super Bowls at Raymond James Stadium

2001: Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants

Raymond James Stadium would host its first Super Bowl in 2001. The Baltimore Ravens would meet up with the New York Giants to determine the best team in the NFL. There was 71,921 fans at the 2001 Super Bowl. The halftime show was performed by Aerosmith and Brittany Spears.

The Baltimore Ravens would blow out the New York Giants 34-7. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis would win the 2001 Super Bowl MVP. The 2001 Super Bowl would have five players who would be inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 34-7 victory by the Baltimore Ravens would go down as the seventh largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history.

2009: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals would travel to Raymond James Stadium and put together one of the best NFL Super Bowls. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison would make a play that would be remembered for years. Harrison would intercept Kurt Warner's pass and return it 100 yards for a touchdown.

The 2009 Super Bowl would have 70,774 individuals in attendance to watch the Steelers and Cardinals. One of the greatest rock and roll musicians played the halftime show in Bruce Springsteen. The Pittsburgh Steelers would win the 2009 Super Bowl 27-23.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes would win the 2009 Super Bowl MVP Award. There would be three players that would be inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall-of-Fame. The Pittsburgh Steelers would win a record sixth Super Bowl Championship.

2021

The 2021 Super Bowl will be hosted by Raymond Jay Stadium. Questions swarm about whether fans will be able to attend the game. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the NFL when it comes to fans. It would be hard to imagine the biggest game of the year without any fans in attendance.

Notable facts about Raymond James Stadium

The first NFL game at Raymond James Stadium was September 20, 1998. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would host the Chicago Bears. Raymond James Stadium has a 103-foot pirate ship replica located the North end zone.

This pirate ship was designed by the Walt Disney World prop creator. Local Tampa Bay residents nicknamed Raymond Jay Stadium "Ray Jay."

Get ready Tampa the Super Bowl is coming and your Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a shot to be in the big game.