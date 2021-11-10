Where did Odell Beckham Jr. go to college?

Odell Beckham Jr. is known as a human highlight reel. Famously known for that catch against the Dallas Cowboys, Beckham Jr. has always been a must-watch player whenever he steps on the field.

Often deployed out wide, Beckham Jr. uses his athleticism, size and speed to dominate opposing defenses. OBJ has yet to taste the ultimate success of winning a Super Bowl, and has not even gotten to a conference game.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s college career

Beckham Jr. attended Louisiana State University and was a true freshman in 2011. The super talented receiver spent three years in the college system. It wasn't until his last year in 2013 that he really took off and became an NFL prospect.

In his freshman year, Beckham Jr. had 41 passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games and was named a freshman All-SEC selection. He followed that up with 713 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 43 catches.

PFF College @PFF_College Odell Beckham Jr returning kicks at LSU was SCARY 😵



Odell Beckham Jr returning kicks at LSU was SCARY 😵 https://t.co/MtiTPltqaF

His third year was when he announced himself not only to the college system, but also to the NFL. In his 13 games playing for LSU, Beckham Jr. exploded for 1,152 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions to solidify his standing as a first-round selection in the NFL Draft. Because of his efforts, Beckham Jr. was a first- and second-team All-SEC selection as well as the winner of the 2013 Paul Hornung Award, thanks to his role as a receiver and kick returner.

Beckham finished his college career that year after forgoing his final year to declare for the NFL Draft.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL career

Drafted by the New York Giants with the 12th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham Jr. was an instant hit in the Big Apple. As a rookie, OBJ caught 91 passes for 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as he quickly became Eli Manning's "go-to" guy.

On November 24th, against the Dallas Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. announced himself to the world with one of the best catches the NFL has ever seen. Take a look below.

MG @malgharaballi Nov 23, 2014: Odell Beckham Jr. introduces himself to the world with his spectacular one-handed catch Nov 23, 2014: Odell Beckham Jr. introduces himself to the world with his spectacular one-handed catch https://t.co/Qg4RkZBVI8

The catch put Beckham Jr. on the map as one of the best receivers in the league. In five out of his first six seasons, Beckham Jr. ammassed over 1,000 receiving yards each season and had three double-digit touchdown receptions to go with it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He spent five years with the Giants before moving on to the Cleveland Browns, where it did not work out with Baker Mayfield due to constant issues. Now a free agent after clearing waivers and being in Ohio for three years, Beckham Jr. is on the lookout for a new team as he chases that elusive first Super Bowl.

Edited by Piyush Bisht