Where is Odell Beckham Jr. going? Here are the latest updates on the free agent WR's landing spot

Odell Beckham Jr. is anticipated to be seeking two factors in his next team: the opportunity to win his second straight Super Bowl and a respectable aim share that would enable him to get a sizeable deal.

Beckham's top three contenders are the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills. Over the coming weeks, he is anticipated to speak with all three. Following a claim from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, an executive from one of the teams connected to Beckham informed him that he anticipated OBJ to sign with the Cowboys.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: “It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.” Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: “It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.”

To connect with his team before the postseason, he will likely join any of these three franchises for, at least, three regular-season games.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared to play and will begin his free-agent visits on Thursday when he meets the Giants, per @RapSheet Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared to play and will begin his free-agent visits on Thursday when he meets the Giants, per @RapSheet https://t.co/XEpcXGGinZ

Why the Dallas Cowboys want Odell Beckham

Despite recovering from an ACL tear, Beckham is reportedly looking for a multi-year contract. He aspires to be among the football wide receivers who earn an enormous salary. It won't be a shock if Jerry Jones ends up paying the money.

To be competitive, every squad needs a superstar on their roster. Odell Beckham Jr. is in high demand in this situation, but the Super Bowl 56 winner has made it evident that he desires a franchise that can help him win another title. Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and OBJ together might provide the spark the Cowboys need to win a Super Bowl, which will be their first since the 1995 campaign.

Due to Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard's outstanding play throughout their last three games, the Cowboys have now averaged 39 points in each contest. The attack still seems to be missing a component. Don't be shocked if Beckham joins the Cowboys after his trip.

Why the New York Giants want Odell Beckham

Beckham signing with the Giants would signify an improbable homecoming. New York chose Beckham in the first round of the 2014 draft.

As they get ready to play meaningful games in December, the Giants should be proactive in pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants' offensive performance is lacking. Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard are just two receivers who have suffered bad injuries this year, adding to the Giants' long list of absentees. Now that the position is understaffed, the organization is looking to add strength, courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr.

Why the Buffalo Bills want Odell Beckham

Regarding the Buffalo Bills, Beckham and Von Miller have spoken, and the franchise is willing to look at the possibility of taking on the superstar.

Even though the Bills are a good team without Odell Beckham Jr., having a receiver of his ability strengthens them even more. In a statement made earlier in November, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "If we think he can assist this team, we'd be crazy not to, at least, look into it."

