Where does Snapchat AI see Anthony Richardson landing? Viral IG vid sees model predict wild picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Anthony Richardson will be rich this week, but nobody knows how much.

Mock drafts are the most common thing in the NFL this week, with the 2023 draft just days away, starting Thursday. This is set to be one of the most surprising drafts of all time, so except for the first pick, who's going to be Bryce Young for the Carolina Panthers, all options are on the table.

Mock drafts can be done by hearing things here and there, but what if one asked artificial intelligence to make a mock draft? Would it be totally random or would it make sense?

Well, a Snapchat user asked their IA to create a mock draft, and some of the destinies were very interesting. Perhaps the most surprising was the fate of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who became a member of the Detroit Lions with the sixth pick.

Other notable surprise picks had the Indianapolis Colts not picking a quarterback and going with Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez instead, while the Houston Texans also did not go with a quarterback and added Alabama edge defender Will Anderson Jr. with the second pick.

Why is Anthony Richardson one of the hottest prospects in the 2023 draft?

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is one of the most interesting prospects in the entire class for having high potential and very little experience. How to develop him is quite a debate.

Richardson's has been in an interesting situation the last few days. The number of admirers of his talent has seemingly only increased during the predraft process, and his status as a first-round pick has long been assured. The question is whether he will be inside the top 10 when the picks are in.

NFL combine

Some say that he is not worth such an early pick. Others say his athletic potential and performance in Florida are worth the risk the Carolina Panthers would take at the top of the draft. Opinions about Richardson are mixed and will remain so until he takes the field, the point being that once again we have a polarizing prospect who grabs the headlines in the weeks leading up to the draft.

More than the majority of the class, where he lands will matter a lot in fulfilling (or not) his potential. An above-average athletic ability gives him more margin for error and greater margin for development, but it can't be just that.

