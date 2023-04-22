2023 Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Who’s buying Anthony Richardson's stock?

Sportskeeda's NFL mock draft 1.0 took into account the Carolina Panthers trading up to the first-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ahead of our 2.0 mock, it's still expected that the Panthers will select a quarterback.

C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young have been the standout prospects at the position, with speculation suggesting that the Panthers are still leaning toward Stroud. Yet below Stroud and Young, there is a burgeoning star who is rising up draft boards… and that is Anthony Richardson.

Nobody has benefited more from the pre-draft process than Richardson, who is now being talked about as a possible top-three pick depending on if there are further trades.

But just who is buying the Anthony Richardson stock? Which team is going to take the gamble on 2023’s rising quarterback prospect? There are cautionary tales aplenty over such a move, yet there are also successes to take heart from.

With just under a week to go until the Panthers are on the clock in the 2023 NFL Draft, there have been no further trades impacting the first round. This is likely to change by draft night, but Sportskeeda’s mock will only consider trades that have already occurred.

1. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Carolina moved into this position to take their starting quarterback. The choice remains a direct contest between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. After an initial burst of interest in the Ohio State Buckeye, conflicting reports have emerged that see the Panthers prioritize Bryce Young. However, we still have Carolina sticking to their guns and finally getting their Cam Newton replacement.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Bryce Young will fall to the Houston Texans here, provided there isn’t a trade at No. 1, making it a dream night for a Houston franchise that has struggled so much in recent years. In his final two college seasons, Young threw 79 touchdown passes, the kind of production Houston’s lackluster pass offense needs.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

The biggest area of need for the Cardinals heading into the draft is at edge rusher. Will Anderson Jr. is the best edge rusher in the class and has all the qualities to be a generational player at the position. The Cardinals are blessed with having their long-term quarterback in Kyler Murray, but they have to focus on building a team he can win with. Will Anderson Jr. is the first step on that road.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Lamar Jackson’s immediate future looks like it will be in Baltimore. The Indianapolis Colts didn’t make their move for him and will instead turn to the draft to make a splash and finally secure the long-term replacement for Andrew Luck. Anthony Richardson is the most talked-about prospect heading into the NFL Draft right now.

The Florida quarterback is a natural athlete. However, he has only made 13 starts at the collegiate level. His talent is raw and untested, which makes this an intriguing spot for him to land, especially as he will be a day-one starter in the NFL.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

There is a serious gap on Seattle’s defensive line, and Pete Carroll is intent on fixing it. To do that, the Hawks will select Jalen Carter out of Georgia to play defensive tackle.

NFL Rookie Watch



The Steelers are reportedly "ready" to trade up for Carter if he's available 9th overall.



Several NFL scouts and coaches reportedly believe Jalen Carter is the "best overall" defensive talent the NFL Draft has seen in the past decade.

Off-field concerns will be ignored due to Carter’s pro-bowl potential. Many consider him the best pound-for-pound player in this draft, and he could define an era on defense in Seattle.

6. Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

There is no change from our Sportskeeda Mock Draft 1.0 here. Devon Witherspoon is the best secondary defenseman in the class, and he produced the best tape at the cornerback position of any of the 2023 prospects.

Since our first mock, the Lions have even traded away Jeff Okudah, which further suggests they are going to draft a cornerback early. The Lions could move for a quarterback if any of Stroud, Young, or Richardson are left on the board here, but nobody expects that to be the case.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Derek Carr’s departure frees up cap space, and the Raiders will take the gamble on a rookie quarterback salary in the hope they can build a roster around Will Levis out of Kentucky. Boasting arguably the cleanest throwing action in the class, there is a lot for the Raiders to work with. However, there are major accuracy concerns over a player who threw 23 interceptions in his final two seasons with Kentucky.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, OLB, Texas Tech

Atlanta Falcons fans won’t be able to believe their luck with Tyree Wilson falling to them at No. 8. He has a huge frame with a scary wingspan of 86 inches. Wilson will do damage when paired with Arnold Ebiketie, and the Falcons will suddenly have one of the scariest one-two punches in quarterback pressure in the NFL. This is a no-brainer pick, and the Falcons’ plans haven’t changed from our Mock 1.0.

9. Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

As we move closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, there's less and less confidence about this pick. It seems likely the Bears will trade down once more, meaning Skoronski could be off the table. However, with no trade having yet occurred, they will add the stud offensive tackle out of Northwestern with a burgeoning reputation. He’s big, strong, and has fantastic technique. Penalties aren’t a regular worry, and he will keep Justin Fields upright with Chicago needing a big season from their quarterback.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

Once again, we have Philly returning to the well here, plucking another defensive talent out of Georgia after Jordan Davis in 2022. Nolan Smith is a pro-ready linebacker who can get to the quarterback. He’ll be paired alongside Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick to make the Eagles defense even stronger.

11. Tennessee Titans: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

The Titans have been soft in the NFL for years, and this is something Mike Vrabel will not allow to continue. Despite offensive production concerns, they still need to build their offensive line, and with Broderick Jones, they are taking the best-performing tackle in the class right now.

Jones is a great athlete and showed as much during an impressive combine display, but he is also a bully on the O-Line. He loves driving rushers to the floor and can galvanize a team that has been easy to play against.

12. Houston Texans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

As was the case in our Mock 1.0, the Houston Texans will try to protect Bryce Young with this pick. Houston was awful in both pass and rush offense last year, and Paris Johnson Jr. helps with both. He is athletic and long, making it difficult for rushers to get around him.

13. New York Jets: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Oklahoma

Aaron Rodgers is not yet a member of the New York Jets, and this is making fans very twitchy. In our first change from Sportskeeda’s Mock 1.0, we have the Jets turning their focus to Dalton Kincaid at tight end.

You can’t make picks for Rodgers anymore, you don’t know if he’ll be there. Instead, the Jets take a big-bodied playmaker who is an outstanding receiver for his size. He could be as reliable a catcher as Travis Kelce and the Jets’ quarterback can lean on him.

14. New England Patriots: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

The Bull Frogs were the Cinderella story of the collegiate season. Quentin Johnson was a monster receiving for 1,069 yards during TCU’s run. Bill Belichick was always envious of Calvin Johnson, and he will not miss the chance to have the potential second coming of Megatron in Quentin Johnson.

15. Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

With first-choice Dalton Kincaid now off the board, the Green Bay Packers aren’t deterred from drafting a tight end. Michael Mayer is much more of a blocker than Kincaid, and his receiving skills aren’t as good, but he is more of a reliable pick. He will be steady and produce from day one, be that for Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love. Green Bay still wins here.

16. Washington Commanders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

As was the case previously, it’s incredible that Christian Gonzalez could fall this low in the 2023 NFL Draft, but circumstances play in the Commanders’ favor. Washington gets the chance to take a top-10 talent way down at 16th overall. Gonzalez is a wonderful cornerback who is remarkably quick. Not only does he have speed, but he’s also long. If he can improve his defensive IQ, he could be a pro bowler for years to come.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Arkansas

Kenny Pickett had a good enough rookie year in the NFL. He needs more help around him and the Pittsburgh O-Line wasn’t great in 2022. O’Cyrus Torrence splits opinion with regard to draft rankings, but he is NFL-ready at the guard position and would improve almost any offensive line in the league. He’s a man mountain who relies on natural skill as much as physical dominance. This is a smart pick as the AFC North has a lot of elite pass rushers.

18. Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Building a quality roster is the goal in Motor City after years of dismal returns. Detroit hasn't sorted its quarterback position out yet, but they will add quality to their defensive line with Calijah Kancey.

The Pittsburgh DT is many people’s second-ranked player at the position after the generational Jalen Carter, and the Lions need that level of quality after allowing 2,491 rushing yards in 2022. While the Aaron Donald comparisons may be unrealistic, Kancey is quick and able to switch between run-stopping and pass-rushing on a play-by-play basis.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

In our NFL Mock Draft 1.0, we speculated that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would solve their quarterback problem before the draft. That has proven to be the case as Baker Mayfield was signed. As such, we will keep our original selection at No. 19 with Todd Bowles not being able to resist a defensive playmaker.

Brian Branch is the standout safety in this class despite lacking blistering speed. Branch is a presence in the secondary and sets the tone with hard hits and discipline. He’s your defensive leader for years to come in Tampa.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

We have the Seattle Seahawks switching from where we had them in Sportskeeda’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0. While there is still a need at wide receiver, they can address this on day 2.

After Anton Harrison fell due to indecision in New York, he’s too good a tackle to pass up for a team with needs on the O-Line. He ran a 4.98-second 40-yard dash and looks to be an incredible athlete for the position.

21. Miami Dolphins *Forfeited Pick*

As a result of an NFL disciplinary charge, the Miami Dolphins have had their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft removed.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Austin Ekeler is still expecting to be traded on or around draft night leaving the Los Angeles Chargers without a starting running back. As such, the Bolts will take the best rusher in the class in Bijan Robinson.

NFL Rookie Watch



Many scouts believe Robinson would be a "sure-fire" top five pick if the RB position had a higher value.



Multiple NFL scouts reportedly believe Bijan Robinson has a "real chance" of coming off the board as early as 8th overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

Some are saying Robinson is as clean a running back prospect as we’ve seen since Adrian Peterson in 2007, and it shows the changing nature of the NFL that he could fall as low as No. 22. Robinson is a dynamic runner who can’t be tackled, and there are few in his position who see gaps and lanes like he does. The Chargers won’t miss Ekeler at all.

23. Baltimore Ravens: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

As we’ve previously touched upon, the Baltimore Ravens have a long history of bringing the best out of physically gifted talents. Van Ness is another such player, and his 4.58 40-yard dash time whole weighing 272lbs was a jaw-dropping feat. He will bully offensive linemen and get to quarterbacks, which is key as the Ravens will need a good defense in 2023.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

The Minnesota Vikings have a need in the secondary. Their cornerback ranks aren’t, strong and Deonte Banks is as good a prospect they could hope to get at pick No. 24.

Banks emerged as one of the stars from the combine, showcasing a brilliant set of physical attributes. Not only is his lightning pace proven by his 4.35 40-yard dash time, but he also has a 42-inch vertical. If you were building a cornerback in a lab, he would look like Deonte Banks.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

As our Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft has developed from 1.0 to 2.0, we have seen a run on tight ends based on information coming out of scouting visits and league insiders. There is a real chance that we see three tight ends drafted in the first round for the first time since 2017.

Darnell Washington out of Georgia is a blocking machine, and at six-foot-five, he is going to be a problem. Jacksonville will vastly boost their offensive quality with this pick, leaving their DT need for the second round.

26. New York Giants: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

While we previously had the New York Giants taking Zay Flowers, the availability of Jaxon Smith-Njigba will change the direction of Brian Daboll’s plans. Both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were present at a dinner with Smith-Njigba, which could have tipped their hand in the first round.

The Giants are desperate for improvements at the wide receiver position with none of their 2022 corps having either 60 receptions or 800 receiving yards. Smith-Njigba would be expected to smash both of those barriers.

27. Dallas Cowboys: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Dallas is comfortable with its front-end defenders on the line, but there is still an issue in the backfield. Joey Porter Jr. is perhaps too good a player to end up here, but the Cowboys will gladly take him. He is a press coverage specialist, which is exactly what they need in Dan Quinn’s scheme.

28. Buffalo Bills: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Our initial pick of Myles Murphy was down to the Buffalo Bills not needing to pick a player for right now, but with Zay Flowers still on the board, we don't believe the Bills will let a potential WR1 slip through their fingers.

Flowers isn’t the quickest or the strongest, but he may play the hardest. He doesn’t waste a single movement and will be a good cultural fit in Buffalo. He needs to improve, but he can produce right away in a great team.

29. Cincinnati Bengals: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

The situation hasn’t changed from our NFL Mock Draft 1.0… what will happen with Joe Mixon? If he doesn’t accept a reduced contract, he will be cut, and that is the most likely scenario at the time of writing. If this happens, Jahmyr Gibbs stands as the perfect replacement.

Fixes to the offensive line haven’t kept Joe Burrow from being sacked, so they need to make the run game more dynamic. Gibbs’ comparisons to Alvin Kamara mark him out as the perfect candidate to do just that.

30. New Orleans Saints: Drew Sanders, ILB, Arkansas

The hype around Drew Sanders continues to rise despite his lack of experience at the inside linebacker position. Having only played one year in that position with Arkansas, there isn’t a lot on tape. However, scouts liked what they could see. He has the agility of a receiver and hasn’t shown any notable strength issues. His production was immense, registering 103 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He is similar in style to Micah Parsons, which is likely to tempt the Saints to reach here.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

The Philadelphia Eagles will ruin the Jacksonville Jaguars’ plans to select Bryan Bresee early in the second round by claiming the Clemson defensive tackle. Bresee would go right into a locker room that contains Fletcher Cox, and he can learn from the veteran while being seen as his long-term replacement.

This pick just makes sense. Bresee has a big body and relentless motor, meaning he can get to the quarterback and stop the run. He’s a really good prospect and could be a regular feature in the Pro Bowl.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

There isn’t any real change in strategy for the Kansas City Chiefs from our Mock 1.0; they will still try and add a WR1 to their incredible offense. Jordan Addison is the guy here, even though a relatively poor combine has seen teams cool on the USC receiver. The reality is that he’s a top-20 talent, and he will find it impossible not to shine in an offensive scheme built to rack up numbers.

