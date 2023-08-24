Which 49ers players also played for Commanders? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 24

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we look at players who have appeared for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders.

One correct answer to the Immaculate Grid question is Derek Carrier, a free agent who has played for the 49ers, Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carrier was an undrafted free agent entering the league and was signed by the then-Oakland Raiders after the 2012 NFL Draft. He played in the league in 2014, as the Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles had waived him in his first two seasons.

Carrier joined the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 3, 2013, and got his first start in the league. He ended the 2014 season with nine receptions for 105 receiving yards in 11 games and one start.

Carrier left the 49ers after the 2014 season, as he was traded to the Washington Redskins (now Commanders). He was decent in his first year in Washington, finishing with a stat line of 17 receptions for 141 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in 12 games and as many starts.

Carrier was on the move again at the start of the 2017 season. He joined the Los Angeles Rams via trade. Since leaving the Commanders, he has appeared for the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. He last played in the NFL in 2021 and is a free agent ahead of the 2023 season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for both the 49ers and Commanders

Vernon Davis, another tight end, is another answer for our Immaculate Grid question of the day.

Davis played for the 49ers, Commanders and Denver Broncos in his 13-year NFL career. He was selected sixth overall by the San Francisco 49ers. He was expected to become an instant starter in San Francisco.

Davis had a great rookie season, ending the year with a stat line of 265 yards receiving on 20 catches and three touchdowns. He spent eight and a half more seasons with the 49ers, becoming one of the league's best pass-catching tight ends. He departed from the 49ers on Nov. 2, 2015, via a trade to the Denver Broncos.

Vernon Davis joined the Broncos and instantly became one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets. He helped guide them to victory in Super Bowl 50, making a clutch block downfield during a crucial 34-yard run by teammate C. J. Anderson, the game's longest rush.

Following the 2015 NFL season, Vernon Davis joined the then-Washington Redskins on an initial one-year deal. Davis stayed well past his initial one-year contract and represented the franchise for four seasons, retiring after the 2019 season.

Vernon Davis retired from the NFL with one Super Bowl ring, two second-team All-Pro nods, two Pro Bowl selections, and one receiving touchdowns co-leader award.

