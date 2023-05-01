Which high school did Adetomiwa Adebawore attend? Colts' new DE's football career explored

Recently signed undrafted free agent Adetomiwa Adebawore attended North Kansas City High School, where he first tasted organized football action.

He graduated from high school in 2019 as a three-star recruit and agreed to play college football at Northwestern University, ignoring offers from Washington State, Tulane University and Tulane.

Let's have a look at how he fared in college:

Adetomiwa Adebawore college stats

The start of his college career was eventful, as the American-born Nigerian played eight games during his freshman season at Northwestern. He put up decent stats in his rookie season - two tackles and one sack in limited appearances.

Adebawore became a starter during his sophomore season and ended the year with 17 tackles, six for loss and two sacks. As a junior, he became even better, as he earned All-Big Ten Conference, bagging 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. His total stat line for the season read 36 total tackles, three pass deflections, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Adebawore declared for the 2023 NFL draft after the 2022 college football season ended. His last year at Northwestern University ended with him getting named third-team All-Big Ten as a senior. He had his best statistical year yet, putting up a solid stat line of 38 total tackles, one pass deflection, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Adetomiwa Adebawore's player profile

Adetomiwa Adebawore is regarded as a positional tweener, as he's a little short for the edge and undersized for the interior. However, Adebawore was able to hold his own at the Senior Bowl and is a couple of pounds away from coming in at a weight that could pass for a balanced front three-technique. He's a powerful prospect who wins with force over fluidity.

Adetomiwa Adebawore will need better play recognition in the future. Still, his explosive first contact and ability to play under his opponent's pads could earn him a spot as a base end with a sub-package rush ability or simply as a rotational interior defender.

The Indianapolis Colts recently signed him as an undrafted free agent. Let's see how well he performs in the NFL.

His biggest strengths are:

Good explosiveness in the upper and lower body

Quick to cross-face tackles and make plays in the B-gap

Rapid punch-and-release move to slip past blockers

Rush movements are subtle but effective in getting to the blocker's edge

Engages blockers with proper pad level

Uses leverage and hip strength to press through redirect blocks

His most glaring flaws are:

Need to catch up in playing the block rather than discarding it

Below average awareness and instincts

The pursuit burst to the sideline is just average

Lacks the prototypical height and length of a defensive end

Too many missed tackles

Tight hips restrict the ability to slide wide and improvemenet needed in pass-rush angles

Offensive tackles with length and strong hands derail his rush plans quickly.

