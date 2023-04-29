Who are Adetomiwa Adebawore's parents? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect's family

Adetomiwa Adebawore is one of the best defensive ends remaining in the 2023 NFL draft. The Northwestern Wildcats star surprisingly went undrafted in the first two days but is expected to hear his name called on Day 3 of the grand event.

As Adebawore looks set to make it to the NFL, fans have been curious to learn more about his parents, who are of Nigerian descent from the Yoruba tribe. However, he was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

Adebawore attended North Kansas City High School and later received college offers from Washington State, Tulane, and the Navy. He eventually committed to playing college football at Northwestern.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, Adebawore's father is a prince in Nigeria but the Wildcats star has claimed that there aren't many opportunities to play professional football in Africa.

In an interview with FOX, Adebawore explained how his parents offered him some precious advice while growing up:

"My parents were born in Nigeria, so there weren’t as many opportunities. They taught me a lot of things early, like not being influenced by other people. Don’t think because someone is doing this, you have to do it.”

Although Adebawore is a few thousand miles away from his parents, he makes sure to keep in touch with them via FaceTime.

Adetomiwa lives close to his younger brother Adepoju, who plays football as a defensive end for the Oklahoma Sooners.

How did Adetomiwa Adebawore fare in the 2022 season?

Northwestern Wildcats DE Adetomiwa Adebawore

Adetomiwa Adebawore had a fruitful 2022 season with the Northwestern Wildcats. He led the team with five sacks while also recording 38 total tackles, nine for loss and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

Adebawore impressed many with his speed at the 2023 NFL combine. He completed the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds, the quickest among any player in his position.

It now remains to be seen which NFL team Adebawore will suit up for in the 2023 season. He is projected to get picked early in the fourth round.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes