Which NFL games have been postponed? List of rescheduled games

The Week 15 NFL schedule has been thrown for a loop because of COVID-19 outbreaks around the league. While many players in the league are vaccinated, that does not prevent the possibility of contracting the virus.

The NFL went 14 weeks without a postponement. They have now moved three games in Week 15.

List of NFL games moved due to COVID-19

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

#1 - Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders were set for a Saturday evening showdown in Northeast Ohio. Yet the entire week was filled with reports of the Browns continually adding players to the COVID list.

Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski were two of the top names, but 20 more showed up as well as the days went on. The Browns were prepared to go with Nick Mullens at quarterback, which was not going to be great for the team or for television.

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders match details after reschedule

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Monday night doubleheader:



🏈Raiders at Browns, 5 pm

🏈Vikings at Bears, 8:20 pm Monday night doubleheader:🏈Raiders at Browns, 5 pm🏈Vikings at Bears, 8:20 pm

NFL fans are being given a treat as the Browns and Raiders will now play Monday evening at 5 p.m. ET. This will lead into the scheduled Monday night showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

#2 - Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Football Team joined the Browns in losing players all over the roster due to COVID. They were prepared to go Sunday without Taylor Heinicke or Kyle Allen, leaving newly signed Garrett Gilbert to start.

This showdown is a crucial one as both teams are 6-7 and fighting for a Wild Card spot.

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles match details after reschedule

Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles will now play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. While this helps Washington, the Eagles now have a short week in Week 16 and will likely feel that they are being punished for something they didn't do.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

#3 - Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were the third NFL team dealing with nonstop positive test results. Thus, they get a few extra days to prepare for a divisional showdown with the 5-8 Seattle Seahawks. This is great news as the Rams are not only trying to hold down a Wild Card spot, but also to win the NFC West.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams match details after reschedule

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer So ...



Monday, 5 p.m. ET: Raiders at Browns.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET: Vikings at Bears.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Washington at Eagles.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Rams. So ...Monday, 5 p.m. ET: Raiders at Browns.Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET: Vikings at Bears.Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Washington at Eagles.Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET: Seahawks at Rams.

The Rams and Seahawks will also play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. This time slot means NFL fans will have primetime games on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. There is also a Thursday night game next week as well.

