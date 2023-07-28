Which NFL star played for Steelers and Saints? July 28 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The Immaculate Grid is a daily NFL quiz about players and teams they played for, with questions like "Name a player who competed for the connecting clubs" being a key element.

Today's question features players who have played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints. One such player is Keenan Lewis, a cornerback who played for both the Steelers and the Saints. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

In Mar. 2013, Lewis agreed a five-year contract with the Saints. In the first two seasons, he appeared to be an excellent investment, playing every game, collecting six interceptions and 26 passes defended.

Although there were signs Lewis was deteriorating in 2014, he was still playing frequently up until the start of his injury problems in 2015. He eventually made the decision to leave the NFL in 2017, as he was unable to overcome his injury woes.

Keenan Lewis was renowned for his toughness and ability to tackle rival wide receivers in the NFL. The teams he played for benefited greatly from his involvement in the secondary, and they valued his services both on and off the turf.

Lewis coached for three seasons at L.B. Landry following his early NFL departure. With Lewis as coach, the team's total record was 11-13.

Immaculate grid for July 28: Fred McAfee also played for both Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints in NFL

Former NFL running back Fred McAfee played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

In the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft, New Orleans selected Mississippi College's McAfee. He had two separate spells totaling a decade with the Saints. His 17-year NFL stint included five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one each with the Falcons and Buccaneers.

McAfee, who spent most his career as a backup running back, carried for 1,274 yards and eight scores on 304 attempts. He gained 897 of his total running yards and scored five touchdowns with the Saints.