Which players have played for both Bears and Dolphins? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17 

In the latest release of the NFL Immaculate Grid, your knowledge of renowned players and their team connections faces a true test. The spotlight shines on an NFL player who has graced the uniforms of both the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins.

One such player is former WR Brandon Marshall. Marshall played two years with the Dolphins and three years with the Bears.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 17

Brandon Marshall had a 13-year career in the NFL, playing for six different teams: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks. He was chosen by the Broncos as the 119th pick in the 2006 NFL draft.

During his time with the Broncos from 2006 to 2009, he started 45 out of 61 games. He caught 327 passes out of 542 attempts, totaling 4,019 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns. He stood out with Denver, making it to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2009.

Moving to the Dolphins in 2010, he signed a four-year deal worth $47.5 million. There, he played for two seasons, starting in 30 games, and caught 167 passes for 2,228 yards with 9 touchdowns. He earned another Pro Bowl appearance in 2011.

Marshall joined the Chicago Bears in 2012 for three seasons (2012-2014). Throughout this time, he played in all 45 games, recording 279 receptions for 3,524 yards and scoring 31 touchdowns.

He was recognized with All-Pro First Team honors in 2012 and made it to the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2013.

In 2015, Marshall was traded to the New York Jets. He spent two seasons there before being released in 2017. During his time with the Jets, he played in all 31 games, catching 168 passes out of 301 targets for 2,290 yards and 17 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl spot in 2015 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team.

His journey continued in 2017 with a single season playing for the New York Giants, and he wrapped up his NFL career in 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 17 solutions

With the inclusion of Brandon Marshall, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 17.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 17th

Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins - Brandon Marshall Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys - Mickey Pruitt Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans - Justin Gage New York Jets and Miami Dolphins - Ray Lucas New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys - Keyshawn Johnson New York Jets and Tennessee Titans - Shonn Greene Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins - Richie Incognito Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys - Cole Beasley Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans - Ryan Fitzpatrick