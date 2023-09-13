Which players played for Cowboys and Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 13

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid will showcase players who have played for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.

First is Cole Beasley, a wide receiver who played for the Bills, Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beasley went undrafted in the NFL after his four-year college career with Southern Methodist University. However, Jerry Jones saw something in him and signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Beasley grabbed the opportunity with both hands, becoming a key backup for the Cowboys in his rookie season. He kept upping his productivity in subsequent seasons, eventually putting up a career-high 833 receiving yards in his fifth season with the franchise.

He started four games out of the 16 he featured in during his final season with the Cowboys and was a fan-favorite due to his Iron Man reputation.

After the 2018 NFL season, Cole Beasley joined the Buffalo Bills on a multi-year contract.

He became an instant starter, showcasing what might have been in Dallas. Beasley has three 650+ seasons in Buffalo, during which he earned a second-team All-Pro nod in 2020. He left them at the end of the 2021 season and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beasley's time with the Bucs was shortlived, though, as he made a return to the Bills for the rest of the 2022 season. He now plays for the New York Giants, serving as a backup pass catcher and mentor to younger players.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for both the Cowboys and the Bills

Next is Stephon Gilmore, a defensive back who has played for the Bills, Cowboys, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills drafted Stephon Gilmore in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He became an instant starter and quickly became a leader in the defense. Gilmore was solid during his five-year stint with the Bills, hardly missing a game. He left the franchise after the 2016 NFL season.

Following his departure from the Bills, he was signed by Bill Belichick's New England Patriots team. The signing turned out to be a game-changer for both franchises.

Gilmore became arguably the best defensive back in the NFL, and the Patriots became even more dangerous. Gilmore earned the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Award for his efforts. He stayed in New England before he departed from the franchise after a tasking in 2020.

Gilmore has since become a journeyman of sorts. He has played for the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts and recently joined the Dallas Cowboys. Gilmore is still an elite DB, and 2023 could be great for him and the Cowboys.

Other players to have appeared for both the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys include but aren't limited to Dale Hellestrae, Jim Jeffcoat, Izell Reese, Rod Hill and Halvor Hagen.