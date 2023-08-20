Which players have played for Cowboys and Seahawks? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 20

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid features players who have turned out for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

Joey Galloway, a retired wide receiver, appeared for the Cowboys, Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins and New England Patriots.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Galloway with the eighth overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft. He had a splendid rookie season, putting up a stat line of 67 receptions, 1,067 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He broke both Seattle rookie records in receptions and receiving yards. Galloway didn't slow down with his production, as the speedy wideout put up 1,000 receiving yards in three of his five seasons as a Seahawk.

He ended his NFL career with the Seahawks with 283 catches for 4,457 yards and 37 touchdowns in 71 games. Galloway was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on Feb. 12, 2000, ahead of the upcoming 2000 NFL season.

Galloway started his Dallas Cowboys career in the worst way possible, as he played just one game in the 2000 season due to a torn ACL. He made a significant effort to return from the injury and did just that before the 2001 season.

The former first-round draft pick started all 16 games and finished second on the team in receptions with 52, receiving yards with 699, and first in receiving touchdowns with three.

The rest of his Cowboys career was filled with similar highs. He put up two more 600-plus-yard seasons before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2004 season.

Joey Galloway joined the Bucs ahead of the 2004 NFL season as a starter. He suffered injuries in his first year but still managed a stat line of 33 receptions for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

His second season with the Bucs was magical, as Galloway arguably had his best season as a pro. The Tampa Bay pass catcher caught a career-high 83 passes for 1,287 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He followed that up with three consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons with the Bucs before leaving after an injury-riddled 2008 NFL season.

Galloway joined the New England Patriots ahead of the 2009 season. He wasn't as productive for Bill Belichick's team and was released on Oct. 20, 2009. Joey Galloway was on the free agent market for a short time, as the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him for the rest of the season. He later signed for the Washington Redskins the following year and ended his NFL career at the end of the season.

Galloway holds the interesting distinction of being the league's career leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns among players never selected for the Pro Bowl.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for both the Cowboys and Seahawks

Another correct answer to today's Immaculate Grid question is Julius Jones, a retired running back who played for the Cowboys, Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

Jones was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2004 Draft straight out of Notre Dame. He played for the Cowboys from 2004 to 2007, serving as their primary running back at some points and a backup at times. He's eighth on the franchise's all-time rushing list with 3,484 rushing yards on 885 attempts.

His next stop was Seattle, joining the Seahawks on a four-year deal. The versatile backfield star played for the Seahawks from 2008 to 2010, acting in a similar role as he did in Dallas. Jones had numerous 600-plus rushing-yard seasons in Seattle but was cut ahead of the 2010 season.

That meant Jones fell right in the lap of the New Orleans Saints, who were looking for a versatile running back for the upcoming season. Jones fit the bill and appeared in 10 games, rushing for 193 yards on 48 carries. He left the Saints at the end of the season and hasn't been in the NFL ever since.

