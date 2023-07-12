Which players have played for Eagles and Patriots? NFL Immaculate Gridiron answers for July 12

The July 12 Immaculate Grid features players who have played for the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Patrick Chung, now retired played safety for the New England Patriots for most of his 12 years in the NFL. He played college football for Oregon Ducks. The defensive player started 51 consecutive games for Oregon, more than any other defender in school history.

Chung was named to the Sporting News Freshman All-American Team and received honorable mention for the All-Pacific-10 Conference. In 2011 and 2014, he received First-Team All-Pac-10 honors.

New England picked Patrick Chung in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and he played for them for 11 years.

Chung spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles after his first three years with the Patriots, but he rejoined New Engalnd after a season in Philadelphia. The three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots was inducted into the All-2010s Team and All-Dynasty Team of the organization in 2020.

While Chung endured some infamous injuries, including the fractured arm he sustained in Super Bowl LIII, he was very resilient throughout his 12-year NFL career.

In his last six seasons, he only missed five contests. Due to COVID-19 worries, Chung was one of eight players who opted out of the 2020 season and never played again, officially retiring before the 2019 season.

How many Super Bowls did Patrick Chung play with the Patriots?

Patrick Chung was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. It was thought that he would serve as a crucial piece of the defense's construction, as it experienced a major transformation from a veteran group that won four Super Bowls in the 2000s.

Although it wasn't the easiest path, Chung participated in five championship games, claiming three championships and eaming a place among the greatest New England players to have won numerous titles.

Chung played a significant role in Super Bowl XLIX, halting Marshawn Lynch at the goal line, drawing on what he had learned from Super Bowl XLVI.

Without the guidance, adaptability and tone-setting performance Chung provided to the team, it's difficult to picture New England earning their three most recent Super Bowls.

