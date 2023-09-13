Which players played for Seahawks and Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 13

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we look at players who have represented both the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills.

First is Percy Harvin, a retired wide receiver who played for the Bills, Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. The Vikings drafted Harvin in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The Florida State University was a key contributor from day one, earning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2009. He was also a member of the PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team.

Harvin was a versatile player, taking both offensive and special teams snaps for the Vikings. He left them after an injury-riddled 2012 season, though.

Harvin joined the Seattle Seahawks, who were renowned for their elite defense.

Unfortunately for Harvin and the Seahawks, the versatile wideout continued to be plagued by injuries and was shipped out via a trade to the New York Jets in the 2014 season. He remained on the Jets until the end of the season before making his way to Buffalo to join the Bills.

Percy Harvin's time with the Bills was largely uneventful, as he served as a backup when fit. Unfortunately, he was hardly ever fit and played just seven regular season games at Buffalo.

Harvin left at the end of the 2016 season and hasn't been in the league since then. He peaked in his earlier years, and injury robbed him of what could have been a multiple Pro Bowl career.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for the Seahawks and the Bills

Next is Darryl Johnson, a defensive end featured for the Bills, Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. The Bills drafted Darryl Johnson in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was picked out of North Carolina A&T as a defensive specialist.

Johnson has been a career backup in the league, with the DT making just one start since he was drafted. That came in the 2022 season when he started for the Seattle Seahawks.

His best season was arguably his sophomore, where he put up career highs across the board. He ended the year with 11 solo tackles, three assisted tackles, 7.0 sacks and three quarterback hits.

Other players to feature for both the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills include but aren't limited to Quinton Jefferson, John Leypoldt, Marshawn Lynch and Lawyer Milloy.