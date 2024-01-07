Who are the 49ers-Rams announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 18 game's coverage team

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Week 18.

The clash should've been a battle of two of the NFC heaviest hitters. However, with their playoff berth and the #1 seed in the NFC secured, the 49ers will be resting most of their starters, including running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Adam Amin will be on play-by-play duty, while Mark Schlereth will be the analyst for the Week 18 game between the 49ers and Rams on FOX. Kristina Pink will be the sideline reporter.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams injury report for NFL Week 18

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

The 49ers have already announced that Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will sit out of the team's Week 18 clash against the Rams. While the quarterback is getting a rest, the superstar running back has a mild calf strain. With the #1 seed secured, head coach Kyle Shanahan will limit the team's offensive playbook to the bare minimum against the Rams.

Defensive end Arik Armstead, safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Tashaun Gipson, tight end Ross Dwelley, and cornerback Ambry Thomas are also out for the 49ers against the Rams.

Cornerback Duke Shelley is the only Rams player listed as 'out' on the team's injury report. Tight end Tyler Higbee, guard Joe Noteboom and superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald did not practice on Friday. The Rams have listed them as 'doubtful' for the game on Sunday.

LA has also secured its playoff berth and likely won't force the issue. Neither team needs a win on Sunday. Expect backups to take over for both teams in the second half.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV schedule and live stream details

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast live on FOX

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams' Week 18 game will be broadcast live on FOX. Local fans can watch the game on the FOX affiliates in San Francisco (KTVU) and Los Angeles (KTTV).

The 49ers and Rams' Week 18 match on Sunday can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

