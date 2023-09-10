Who are the announcers for Giants vs. Cowboys on NBC? All you need to know about NFL Week 1 game coverage

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in prime time on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The rivalry game is set to kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on September 10th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As with every presentation of Sunday Night Football, this broadcast can be viewed nationally on NBC network TV and can also be streamed live on Peacock. The game will feature their primary NBC broadcast team for the 2023 NFL season, including Mike Tirico, Chris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark.

As usual, Tirico will take the role of the play-by-play announcer, while Collinsworth serves as the analyst in the booth. Stark will cover her role as the sideline reporter. Prior to kickoff, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC.

A large cast will appear on the show, including Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, Devin McCourty and Jac Collinsworth.

Giants vs. Cowboys injury report

Darren Waller

The New York Giants recently received a positive on new offensive weapon Darren Waller. He was added late to their injury report, listing him as questionable with hamstring tightness, but he's apparently expected to be available in Week 1.

Cam Brown is also listed as questionable, while Wan'Dale Robinson, Gervarrious Owens, and Cor'Dale Flott are all officially listed as doubtful.

The Dallas Cowboys have five relatively important players listed on their official injury report this week. Tyron Smith is listed as questionable and appears to be a game time decision for the Cowboys. Another offensive tackle, Tyler Smith, is listed as doubtful. Their offensive line could be potentially depleted in this matchup with the Giants.

The Cowboys have also listed three key defensive contributors on their injury report as well. Sam Williams and Malik Hooker are each listed as questionable, while Donovan Wilson is officially listed as doubtful.

NFL 2023 Week 1: Where to watch Giants vs. Cowboys?

Several streming options are also available, including:

Peacock

NBC.com

NBC Sports App

NFL+

fuboTV

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV