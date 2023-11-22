Who are the announcers for NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023? Week 12 coverage and TV schedule explored

NFL Thanksgiving Games are a long-held tradition. These games have been played since 1920, and the 2023 season will see three stellar games played on the holiday.

Announcers for the NFL Thanksgiving Games

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Fox will be hosting the annual Detroit Thanksgiving Day Game in 2023. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline reporting) will do the honors.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

CBS will broadcast the annual Dallas Thanksgiving Day Game for this year. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting) are in charge of announcing duties.

Philadelphia 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

NBC will showcase this holiday game between two playoff hopefuls. Mike Tirico and Melissa Stark will be on duty.

It needs to be determined whether Cris Collinsworth will join them, as he had skipped out last year and was replaced by Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett for the day.

What channels are the NFL Thanksgiving Games on?

Per tradition, the three major broadcasting corporations will split the three NFL Thanksgiving Games.

Here's a brief rundown on the channels and time slots for the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Games

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

TV Channel: FOX

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

TV Channel: NBC

Furthermore, the above schedule marks the first time since 2018 that all three NFL Thanksgiving games are divisional contests.

Hence, there will be an array of postseason ramifications in each game. The Dallas Cowboys are chasing the NFC East crown, while the Washington Commanders are gunning for a wildcard spot.

Moreocer, the Detroit Lions are close to the top of the NFC, while the Seahawks vs 49ers game could decide the competitive NFC West.

What teams always play on Thanksgiving Day?

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving Day. Both franchises have been fixtures of the holiday game for over 50 years, and 2023 is no different.

Both teams are playing winning football in 2023 and will look to improve their regular season records with holiday wins.

On the flip side, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one franchise that has never played in a Thanksgiving Day Game. That's right, Trevor Lawrence and Co are yet to play on the big day, and 2023 won't be the year that they break the duck.