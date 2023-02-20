Ben DiNucci, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has a good relationship with Bryn Recker.

Ben and Bryn have been together for a long time. Ben and Bryn Recker frequently share photos on social media, and she is his biggest fan.

Bryn is the founder of HANXSWIM, a range of eco-friendly swimwear for active women. The name of the company was inspired by her parents' custom of texting one other "HANX," an abbreviation for "hugs and kisses." On April 22, 2021, HANX SWIM debuted to highlight this dedication to sustainability.

Recker waited a long time for the launch day as she learned that beginning a business was harder than she had expected.

She also works as an SMB Accounts account executive at Qualia Renewals. Recker obtained her BBA in marketing from James Madison University. She is skilled in sales, account management, teamwork, leadership and strategic planning. She resides in Austin, Texas, in her opulent home.

How Did Ben DiNucci and Bryn Recker meet

The couple met as student-athletes in 2015. They met at James Madison University, where Recker was an outstanding volleyball player. Recker said goodbye to the sport that taught her everything in a heartfelt Instagram message after her final game.

They've been dating for over seven years. Recker appeared to be cheering for DiNucci at the Cowboys game and shared photos with him on Instagram after he made his NFL debut. She also sent DiNucci a sweet message after the Cowboys selected him in the 2020 draft.

Recker has a long list of volleyball accolades, including second-team All-CAA recognition, 319 kills in her senior year, 59 blocks, 40 assists and 15 aces.

Recker, a marketing major, made the Dean's List each year of her four years in college, according to JMU Sports. Recker belonged to the National Honor Society, the Student Athletic Advisory Committee and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Ben DiNucci's NFL career

Although DiNucci was considering signing with either the Cleveland Browns or the Chicago Bears if he were to become an undrafted free agent, the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the seventh round with the 231st choice in the 2020 draft. DiNucci replaced Andy Dalton in the NFL on Oct. 19, 2020, against the Arizona Cardinals.

Due to Dalton being in concussion protocol, the Cowboys announced on Oct. 31, 2020, that DiNucci would make his first career start on "Sunday Night Football" against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DiNucci completed 21 of his 40 passes for 180 yards, losing two fumbles and taking four sacks in the Cowboys' 23-9 loss. Garrett Gilbert passed Dinucci on the depth chart to fill the backup position in the ensuing contests.

DiNucci was released by the Cowboys on August 30, 2022, and was selected in the first round of the 2023 XFL Draft. DiNucci was chosen on Nov. 15, 2022, by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

