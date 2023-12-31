Who are the Bills-Patriots announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 17 game's coverage team

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots face off in Week 17. The divisional rivals come into the game with vastly different records.

The Bills are 9-6 and are playoff-bound, where they will be a potential wildcard round nightmare for a divisional champion. The Patriots are in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes as one of the worst teams in the NFL, with a 4-11 record.

The announcers for the Sunday game are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter). The trio will be in charge of giving premium analysis before, during and after the game.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Injury Report for NFL Week 17

According to the Buffalo Bills' website, four players are questionable for the Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.

The players affected are defensive end A.J. Epenesa, safety Damar Hamlin, defensive end DaQuan Jones and wide receiver Justin Shorter. The other players in the injury report aren't assigned for the game.

As for the New England Patriots, they will be without three players. Per the Patriots' injury report, the players ruled out are free safety Jabrill Peppers and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kayshon Boutte.

They are dealing with issues ranging from injuries to illness. Furthermore, eight more Patriots are listed as questionable for the game and will be game-time decisions.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: TV schedule and live stream details

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots might share a division, but that's where the similarities end.

The Bills are perennial playoff contenders under coach Sean McDermott and have a team that's arguably good enough to make the Super Bowl. The Bills are led by Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, who's assisted by Von Miller and Stefon Diggs. However, the Bills always seem to falter in January, so their fans will hope that this season is different.

As for the New England Patriots, it's clear that the Bill Belichick era is over, with the franchise owning one of the worst records in the NFL. The Patriots are out of playoff contention, but that doesn't mean that they won't love to throw a spanner into the Bills' plans.

Remember how the Patriots beat the Bills earlier this season? Bill Belichick and Co can do that when the chips are down.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET