  "Who could blame her?"- Jenn Sterger shares unexpected sympathy for Brett Favre's wife in wake of 2010 sexting scandal

“Who could blame her?”- Jenn Sterger shares unexpected sympathy for Brett Favre’s wife in wake of 2010 sexting scandal

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified May 23, 2025 03:32 GMT
Brett Favre and Jenn Sterger (Credits: Favre and Sterger IG)
Brett Favre and Jenn Sterger (Credits: Favre and Sterger IG)

On May 20, Netflix dropped a documentary series about former NFL star Brett Favre, titled 'UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre'. It resurfaced the sexting scandal Favre was involved in with sports media personality Jenn Sterger.

With the resurfacing of this scandal, Sterger appeared on "The George Janko Show" to speak on it. During the interview, Janko asked Sterger if Brett Favre's wife, Deanna, reached out to her after the scandal came to light.

Sterger denied having any interactions with Deanna Favre. She then went on to show some unexpected sympathy for Brett Favre's wife, talking about how she had her own problems to deal with as a breast cancer survivor.

"Who could blame her?" Sterger said. "Like she is one of the those people that I genuinely feel sorry for...They talk about it a little bit in the film. At one point, she was battling breast cancer." (TS-58:40 onwards)

Jenn Sterger found herself at the center of the sexting scandal in 2010 after Deadspin reported the ex-quarterback's unsolicited sexual advancements towards her virtually. The reports stated that she received several sexual messages, images, and voicemails from Favre.

In the documentary, Sterger opens up about the backlash she received from fans who blamed her for the controversy.

"I was never treated like a person," Sterger said. "I think one of the reasons why it's so hard for people to have any empathy for me on the internet is because I'm just a picture. And he was Brett Favre."
Jenn Sterger reveals she never met Brett Favre

In the documentary, the sports personality opened up about how she never had an interaction with the Packers legend in real life. She worked for the Jets in 2008 when the quarterback was a part of the team, but never crossed paths.

"I've never met him," Sterger said. "We've never been in the same room. We've never shaken hands. We had no kind of relationship, no rapport, nothing."
Sterger then shed light on how Favre initially saw her at the stadium during one of the Jets' games. He then allegedly asked for her number from a staffer, who, according to her, gave it to him without Sterger's consent. After that, Favre began sending unsolicited texts to her.

The scandal came to light two years later, in 2010. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said there was not enough evidence to convict Brett Favre of breaking the league's rule. Thus, he was fined $50,000 for his failure to cooperate in the investigation.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
