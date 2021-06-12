Who is Bo Schembechler? Legendary Michigan coach ignored son about abuse from a doctor

Bo Schembechler was born on April 1, 1929, in Barberton, Ohio. Schembechler played college football at the University of Miami (Ohio). The former Michigan head coach played tackle for former Ohio State coach Woody Hayes from 1948 to 1950.

Bo Schembechler returned to be the head coach at Miami (Ohio) from 1963 to 1968. After his time with Miami (Ohio), Bo coached the University of Michigan for 21 years. Schembechler had most of his success with the Wolverines, where he registered a 194-48-5 record and won or shared 13 Big Ten championships.

Bo Schembechler finished his college coaching career with an overall record of 234-65-8 and a bowl game record of 5-12. After retiring from college football, Schembechler served as the president of the Detroit Tigers from 1990 to 1992. The legendary college coach died on November 17, 2006, in Southfield, Michigan. He was 77-years-old.

The former Michigan Wolverines head coach made headlines 14 years after his death for a disturbing reason. Why is Bo Schembechler making the headlines?

Bo Schembechler's son said the former coach knew about the sexual abuse from the team doctor

Matt Schembechler spoke with reporters on Thursday about his experience with Dr. Robert Anderson. Schembechler visited Dr. Anderson before starting football in fourth grade. Matt told reporters that Dr. Anderson fondled his genitalia and conducted an invasive rectal exam during his visit.

After the visit, Matt Schembechler told his mother about what happened during his examination with Dr. Anderson. His mother instructed him to talk to his adoptive father, Bo Schembechler, about the incident. Matt Schembechler told reporters what happened when he told Bo about Dr. Anderson.

"Bo's temper was legendary, and he lost it. I tried to tell him repeatedly, but my effort earned me a punch in the chest. This was the beginning of the end of the relationship. I hoped my father would protect me, but he didn't."

Matt Schembechler wasn't the only individual to come forward about Dr. Anderson to Bo Schembechler. Former Michigan players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson were cited in a report that found the university received hundreds of allegations against Dr. Anderson. The significance behind Kwiatkowski and Johnson is that they also reported inappropriate actions by Dr. Anderson to Bo Schembechler.

Mick Grewal, the attorney in the case, called Dr. Anderson a pedophile predator whom Bo Schembechler protected. Both parties being accused of sexual misconduct are deceased. Schembechler died in 2006, and Dr. Anderson died in 2008.

The University of Michigan has released a statement to the press about Dr. Robert Anderson and the allegations against him.

"We condemn and apologize for the tragic misconduct of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who left the University 17 years ago and died 13 years ago. We are committed to resolving their claims and to continuing the court-guided confidential mediation process."

Michigan did the right thing by releasing a statement, but they only released a statement about Dr. Robert Anderson. They failed to acknowledge that Bo Schembechler reportedly covered up the actions of Dr. Anderson. It'll be interesting to see where this story heads over the next couple of weeks and if Bo Schembechler receives some of the blame for Dr. Anderson's actions.

