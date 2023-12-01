Who is Brandin Cooks’ wife Briannon? All about Cowboys WR’s personal life

Brandin Cooks, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, is married to Briannon Lepman Cooks, his college sweetheart.

Lepman Cooks was born in Corvallis, Oregon. Her family owns and runs Lepman Properties, a real estate development company in Albany. Her parents, Carolyn and Spencer Lepman, have two other daughers, Brittany Kundert and Brooke Backer, who live in Albany with their respective families.

Briannon attended Oregon State University to study family sciences and human development and participated in college cheerleading as well.

Briannon was a gymnastics instructor and a secretarial assistant at Lepman Properties when she was a student.

She began working as a fitness instructor in Oregon and San Diego, California, after graduating from college, before accepting positions with CycleBar Franchising and Insight Global.

During the last six years, Briannon Cooks has shifted her focus to lifestyle writing and developed her web presence under the name, 'A Briutiful Life.' On her website, she writes, edits and advertises her work.

When did Brandin Cooks and Briannon Cooks meet?

When Brandin Cooks was a collegiate football player for the Oregon State Beavers, he got to know Briannon Lepman, who was a member of the team's cheerleader at the time.

Cooks signed a professional contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2014, but Briannon stayed behind to complete her education. Nevertheless, the two remained in contact.

Despite being far away from each other, Brandin and Briannon made their relationship thrive. When Cooks, who was then a member of the Los Angeles Rams, asked his longtime girlfriend to marry him in a helicopter ride at their island retreat in 2018, she accepted.

Briannon Lepman and Brandin Cooks tied the knot at their opulent Portland mansion in July 2018 following months of engagement and preparation.

The couple asked guests to make donations to their charity, which builds homes in Uganda, instead of wedding gifts.

Briannon regularly posts about her husband's accomplishments on social media and supports his professional endeavors. Maverick Archer Cooks and Ser Dash Cooks are the couple's two children.

On Sept. 28, 2021, the NFL star and his spouse welcomed their first child, Maverick, on Briannon's 29th birthday. Ser Dash, their second son, arrived in February this year.

The family loves spending time together and shares photographs of their vacations on social media.